The election for Bonneville County School District 93's school board trustee position in Zone 2 sees two parents of district students campaigning for the spot.
Carissa Coats, who took over the seat in September after the Trustee Amy Landers stepped down, is running against newcomer Robert Matthew Sather.
In an interview with the Post Register, Coats presented herself as someone who wanted to listen to all sides and hear all arguments and learn from all sides before making decisions.
Sather said he had a specific goal in mind when making a decision to run for the school board: he does not want schools to mandate that students wear masks while attending in-person classes.
The issue has invoked passionate arguments in school boards across the country as parents and teachers argue whether it is safe to attend schools during the COVID-19 pandemic without masks.
District 93 decided to require masks this month, citing an increase in coronavirus cases. That requirement ended this week as the district's COVID-19 cases dropped below the threshold for masking.
Originally from West Jordan, Utah, Coats graduated from Southern Utah University with a degree in communications, and was formerly the managing editor for Channel 8 news.
Coats did not explicitly support or oppose the district's mask mandate, but said it was important to keep schools open.
"Our kids are facing things today that we never faced," Coats said. "Our number one priority is to educate our children. I know my kids did not get the best education when they came home in Spring 2020."
Coats said she also wanted to see the school district focus more on the mental health of students, not just academic performance.
"Good schools are about more than managing the classroom," Coats said. "We need to make sure they feel safe and loved and accepted, now more than ever.
Sather has lived in Bonneville County since 2013, graduated from Georgetown University with a master's of finance degree in financial management systems, and works at Premier Technology as a project manager.
Sather said he wants to reverse the decision to require masks at District 93 schools, saying it should be up to parents whether their children wear masks or are vaccinated.
"I am 100 percent against what I perceive as unconstitutional mandates," Sather said.
In a letter published by the Post Register on Oct. 20, several teachers praised the decision by Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme to require masks.
"Teachers know just how devastating it will be if we have to return to e-learning," the letter said. "We are still trying to overcome the negative impact distance learning had on our students in the spring of 2020."
Since the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, the district has struggled to find substitutes for teachers who become sick. Sather said he supported an increase in pay to retain teachers and would consider other incentives.