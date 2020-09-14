Olivia Stauffer was given two computers to help her daughters learn online during the spring, a Chromebook from American Heritage Charter School and a desktop through a Melaleuca program. The only problem was that she didn’t have internet access at home.
Some days Stauffer would sit in the parking lot of a McDonald’s so her kindergartner and second-grader could get to their online classes through the store’s Wi-Fi. Most of the time she would drop them off at the Idaho Falls YMCA with the laptop and a packet of schoolwork for much of the day.
“I work full time. When we get home it’s already 6 p.m. and we don’t have internet, so I’m really trusting the staff at the YMCA to make sure they stay focused on their work,” Stauffer said.
Six months later, the plan for schools is still clouded with unknowns. American Heritage is currently providing classes four days a week, with a virtual Friday for students to work from home and the potential to switch to alternating days if the coronavirus situation gets worse. Stauffer said she hadn’t been able to save up enough to get internet access at home, so her daughters would be returning to the YMCA for any remote classes.
All but three school districts in Idaho had returned to some level of in-person classes as of Monday morning, according to records from the State Department of Education. Online classes are still widespread, either as part of a hybrid reopening that requires them at least once a week or to keep students engaged while they isolate due to a positive test or exposure to someone at school.
That increasing reliance on online learning created by the pandemic puts families without home internet access in a quandary.
“If things get worse in the district, it would definitely be an issue. The pandemic has really highlighted that digital divide and it’s not unique to Idaho Falls,” District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne said.
The State Board of Education sent a survey out to schools during the summer, which found that hundreds of thousands of students could potentially be without computers or internet access. Idaho Falls School District 91 requested 1,200 laptops for students in the survey, with half going to students in third grade or younger and half going to secondary students. Bonneville Joint School District 93 requested 13,700 devices for students — roughly one for each student enrolled in the district.
The Lengle family didn’t have computers at home when District 91 went online in the spring and were suddenly without internet access once unemployment struck. Amy Lengle sent two of her sons to either the public library or a relative’s house with the laptops provided by the district.
While his older brother Jakob and younger brother Jase focused mostly on online classes, eighth-grader Jeydyn Lengle relied more heavily on paper packets that he picked up from Eagle Rock Middle School on Mondays and worked on with his aunt during the week. Jeydyn said that while he would be OK with doing online classes for a shorter stretch of time, he had struggled to focus and follow along with the online classes he tried during the spring.
“You don’t always understand the instructions they give you and it’s one teacher for every class, so they have a lot more students that need them to help,” Jeydyn said.
The demand for internet connections in the two districts reversed those priorities. District 91 told the Board of Education in the survey that about 80% of its families and teachers had a strong internet connection at their home, while District 93 was closer to 95%.
Wimborne said the district has been able to provide a laptop or Chromebook to each student but internet access remains a concern. The district has expanded the signal range of several schools’ Wi-Fi to let families access it from the parking lot and is working with the United Way and other groups to cover the cost of portable internet connection hot spots families could bring home.
“We’re just not able to do it on a widespread level. It’s an issue our community needs to work together and try to address,” Wimborne said.
Schools aren’t the only group making an effort to provide students with more ways to keep up with online schoolwork. Close the Divide Idaho is a statewide effort led by Idaho Businesses for Education to collect and prepare computers that will be donated to families in need.
Rae Moss, eastern Idaho regional director for Close the Divide, said it received around 500 donated computers from families and businesses in the area over the last few months. Those computers were wiped down to sanitize them and had their hard drives wiped so there was no information from the previous owner before they were provided to students.
“We’re probably going to be getting all our computers out in September, so there will be a lag. This will help, but there still will be a need from families,” Moss said.
Amy Lengle said that all three sons had a better attitude about school this fall, when they were able to largely return to classes. Jeydyn and his older brother are both at Idaho Falls High School, where some students have already been forced to isolate and learn from home after being in close contact with coronavirus cases at the school.
Amy Lengle said the family’s approach would be similar to the spring if they ended up going online again, just with more experience about who to work with and contact for help.
“If it does happen again, I’m going to utilize more of my family’s support. I thought in the spring that I could do it all and teach them and that wasn’t the case,” Lengle said.