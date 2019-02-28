A longtime middle school music teacher was inducted into the Idaho Music Educators Association Hall of Fame Wednesday evening at Skyline High School.
John Schooler , who was a band and music teacher at Eagle Rock and Taylorview middle schools for a combined 30-plus years, was honored Wednesday night during the combined Eagle Rock Middle School / Skyline High School band concert, which saw half of the high school gymnasium filled.
"It's very humbling and surprising," Schooler said. "(Idaho Falls School District 91) is an excellent school district with excellent kids."
Friend and colleague Renee Portrey said Schooler, who began teaching in 1977, left a "big legacy" for the local music scene in Idaho Falls. Originally from Buhl, Schooler taught 22 years at Eagle Rock Middle School and seven years at Taylorview before being District 91's music coordinator for five years.
He was honored after the Eagle Rock Middle School concert band played four songs and prior to Skyline High School's concert and symphonic bands took the stage.
"He's dedicated his life to making the music scene here," Portrey said.
Former Taylorview student Olivia Kutsche said Schooler "brought the goofy side of people out" and helped formulate multiple student's music careers.
Kutsche went on to do marching band at Boise State University before getting into the medical field, she said.
"He was just such a caring and compassionate teacher," Kutsche said.