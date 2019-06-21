BOISE — According to information released Thursday by the Idaho Professional Standards Commission, former Shelley High School Principal Eric Lords has had his administrative certificate suspended for a period of two years.
Lords signed a stipulation agreement in April, but the agreement needed to be approved by the commission. Lords admitted to several acts of wrongdoing in the agreement, including using school funds for his own personal use.
Lords made full restitution for the expenditures in the amount of $3,720 as part of his admission of wrongdoing, officials said.
The commission also deliberated about suspending Lords’ teaching certificate, but decided not to take any action against him in that regard.
Lords resigned from his position as principal in December.
The purchases that Lords made took place at various times during the school years and during the summer. Lords admitted to “willfully” having violated two principles of the code of ethics adopted by the Idaho State Board of Education.
“A professional educator entrusted with public funds and property honors that trust with a high level of honesty, accuracy and responsibility,” the ethics book states.
“A professional educator exemplifies honesty and integrity in the course of professional practice.”
Lords could not be contacted for comment on the ruling.