Two former employees of White Pine Charter School, including a former administrator, received more than $50,000 in bonuses and payments that were not properly made public in school board minutes.
Executive Director Jeremy Clarke and chief financial officer Nick Burrows received the excess payments over nine separate instances between May and December 2019, according to payroll records first reported by Idaho Ed News and independently verified by the Post Register. As a public charter school that receives taxpayer dollars, White Pine is required to make school contracts and bonuses public.
Burrows resigned from the school in February, and Clarke was fired by the board of trustees in March over ongoing breaches to school policy and a failure to follow instruction from the board. School board chairwoman EmmaLee Robinson said the school had been investigating the payments for "a while" but could not comment on whether they were related to the firing or resignation.
"They don't work here anymore so there is nothing else we can do besides what the police are doing, we will let them take over and do what they see fit," Robinson said.
Sgt. Brian Lovell of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an investigation into former White Pine employees was ongoing but was unable to provide any further details.
Burrows said that despite the missing specifics from the board minutes, he felt it was "misleading" to say the payments were not documented given the emails and contract details that did exist. Clarke turned down an opportunity to speak to the Post Register on Wednesday.
Clarke's most recent contracts in May showed him working as the administrator for the charter school and leader of the STEM Academy startup. He received additional payments of $3,000 two times during June, one time in August and a $10,000 bonus in December. Clarke told Idaho Ed News that $16,000 of those were bonuses for helping to open the STEM Academy high school.
During the same meeting in December, the board also approved the naming of Clarke as executive director for the school and offered him a three-year contract with a raise. Clarke's salary increased by more than $750 a month for the next two months before returning to its previous amount in February, when the board voided all actions taken during that meeting due to an open meeting violation.
Burrows signed a new compensation agreement with the school on April 11, 2019, that raised his salary from $58,000 to $70,000 after ending his time as interim chief financial officer. That change does not appear in any of the school board minutes from around that time. He also received two payments totaling $9,779 in June, $2,000 in August, $2,500 in October and $5,000 in December.
Burrows said the $2,500 bonus was for helping the school pass its annual audit with no major issues, which is listed as a potential bonus in his contract. He said he was told to take the other bonuses by Clarke and the school board, usually through emails that outlined his payroll information.
"I don't know if everything went to the board correctly or not. As far as I knew, I was working for Jeremy Clarke," Burrows told the Post Register.
The school board minutes from December show that the board agreed to give Clarke and Burrows a bonus after an executive session, but the minutes and audio recording did not include the amount. That same December meeting was also when board chairman and current state Senate candidate Adam Frugoli abruptly resigned from the board shortly after the new trustees were sworn in.
"I was extremely upset to learn that members of the White Pine Charter School board had lied to me and other board members and administration in order to steal taxpayer dollars and enrich themselves," Frugoli said in an email statement.