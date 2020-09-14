At least two more school districts in eastern Idaho have chosen to expand their free lunch programs through a federal grant.
Idaho Falls School District 91 and Jefferson Joint School District 251 have both announced that they will be providing free meals to all students through much of the rest of 2020. The free meal program comes as an extension of a change to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National School Lunch Program that was announced Aug. 31. The grant will cover the cost of meals through the end of the year or until federal money runs out in districts that take part in the summer meal program.
Idaho Falls students will still need to scan their ID when picking up meals to help the district track the demand and families will be reimbursed for meals they had already bought this year. District 91 will also be providing curbside pickup for free meals to any child under the age of 18, whether or not they're enrolled in the district, starting at 9 a.m. outside of Skyline High School and Compass Academy.
Families in Jefferson School District will need to fill out an online application for the Free/ Reduced Meal program in order to qualify.
Bonneville Joint School District 93 had announced it was taking advantage of the federal program last week and other schools across Idaho have been re-evaluating the best approach to their meal programs.