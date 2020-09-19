Child nutritionists have been passing out meals outside of Compass Academy and Skyline High School every morning this week. Wednesday morning's offerings included chicken breakfast sandwiches and a Styrofoam cup of chili for lunch, along with fresh fruit and milk that was kept cold in a separate bag.
The free curbside meals are available to families in the district who currently have their kids in online classes, as well as any other child between the ages of 1 and 18. The program is one of the ways Idaho Falls School District 91 and other schools are taking advantage of the ability to offer free meals through an expansion of the National School Lunch Program.
"We're still kind of feeling out how much demand there is. We still have the meals in schools so this is more for our community members," district child nutrition supervisor Justine Reese said.
District 91 was already set up to provide take-home meals before it was able to make them free. The school had offered families the ability to bring home a pre-packed lunch at the end of school Thursday to feed their students while they learned remotely on Fridays.
Around a dozen parents came through the cart outside of Skyline High School during the 30-minute window on Wednesday.
"I've been picking up these meals since it started Monday," Jen Gillespie said. Her three oldest children are enrolled at Skyline or Westside Elementary School, so the meal she picks up each day is for her three-year-old. "It's nice to come back with a free lunch for him."
Bonneville Joint School District 93 had initiated the program shortly after it was announced by the federal government and White Pine Charter School announced Wednesday that it would be expanding the free meal program at its two locations. As in Idaho Falls and some other school districts in eastern Idaho, the public charter school also agreed to reimburse families for the meals they had purchased since school began in September.
The free meals through the National School Lunch Program will continue through the end of 2020, or until the federal budget for the program runs out.