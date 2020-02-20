For the last two years, Idaho has provided a free app to help children learn to read before they head into kindergarten. Only a handful are using it.
The Smarty Ants program was launched in the spring of 2018 as a no-cost partnership between the State Department of Education and the digital literacy company Achieve3000. The reading app comes with 97 interactive lessons for children and is made available for free to the family of any 4-year-old or 5-year-old in the state who has not started kindergarten.
As of February, Smarty Ants has a total of 343 prekindergarten students enrolled in lessons. That’s less than a tenth of the 3,700 students attending public preschools in Idaho this year and less than 1 percent of the approximately 45,000 children between the ages of 4 and 5 in the state.
The partnership was spearheaded by Jill Martin, a former teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in Rigby who had seen how many students struggled to read when they started kindergarten. A 2019 report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that Idaho had the third-lowest rate of kids attending preschool and prekindergarten at 35%.
“This isn’t going to take the place of preschool because they still need the social aspect of education, but reading is a big piece for developing the whole child,” said Martin, now the regional sales director for Achieve3000.
The State Department of Education was reached for comment Wednesday and Thursday but did not respond before deadline.
Reports on student progress are provided by Achieve3000 based on ZIP code and progress through the expected lessons. There are 15 counties across the state that have no students enrolled in the program including Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton counties, and 11 more that have fewer than three students enrolled.
Beth Oppenheimer, executive director for the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, hadn’t heard much about the program since it debuted in 2018. After seeing a state presentation at the launch of Smarty Ants, her association had cautioned the state about putting too much focus on an online program.
“Too many people are looking at quick fixes and cheap fixes to solve the issue of half our children entering kindergarten below the basic level of reading. We think it could be a very good tool in the toolbox but it’s not the only tool,” Oppenheimer said.
The Smarty Ants lessons are interactive reading games taught by animated bugs. They start out with helping kids learn the alphabet, add in letter sounds and basic syllables as students continue through the end of kindergarten and eventually into compound words and pronouns at the first-grade level. The full curriculum for Idaho has 19 lessons at the pre-K level and 37 at the kindergarten level.
The students who are participating in the program are also not doing much with it. About two-thirds of the way through the school year, the average preschooler in the program had completed just four lessons and spent 4.4 hours logged on. Only one student has so far completed the entire Smarty Ants curriculum, although the report says they only completed two lessons.
Smarty Ants also offers continuing education courses for older students who are lagging behind in their reading level. There are 20 students in the K-2 range who are using the program.
Martin said that promotion was part of the problem. Because it was a free program at both the parent level and the state level, it was difficult to budget for a big marketing effort or travel to the rural districts that could most be helped. Enrollment in the program was down more than half from the first school year it was announced, when 865 pre-K students were enrolled.
Oppenheimer said parents who already know about the issues of preschool education are likely already involved in helping their young kids read and are choosing the in-person lessons over the online tool.
Last year the Preston School District gave the parents of incoming kindergartners the opportunity to sign up during their enrollment at the school. Twenty-six students participated last year, one of the highest counts in the state. This year that number of participants dropped to nine.
Martin also understood that many parents would be unable or unwilling to sit their young child down with a tablet for hours.
“On the other hand, when it comes to screen time, it seems like one of the most helpful things to do would be to focus on early literacy skills,” Martin said.
Families can continue to join Smarty Ants for current and future school years by registering at ww2.achieve3000.com/SmartyIdaho or by using the code SmartyIdaho after calling 877-235-2525.