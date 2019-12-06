White Pine Charter School swore in three new members to its board of directors during its Monday night meeting. Less than half an hour later, a board member resigned.
Board Chairman Adam Frugoli announced his decision to resign in the middle of the board meeting, as confirmed by the audio recording of the board meeting given to the Post Register. His announcement followed a heated exchange with former board member Amber Beck during a public hearing and a vote to elect EmmaLee Robinson as the new chairwoman.
"I spent almost 10 years on the board watching the school grow up," Frugoli said in an interview Friday. "It was almost like one of my kids. Walking away was one of the hardest things I had to do, but I didn't want to be a distraction for the school."
The resignation caps six months of turmoil revolving around the school's board of directors. The turmoil has frequently overshadowed the establishment of White Pine STEM Academy at a permanent location this summer. A board election in May was overturned after widespread concerns about the validity of the online voting system and that the board may have violated state policy by hiring a lawyer to investigate those results during an executive session and not an open meeting.
Beck gave the first public comment at the meeting by asking the new board members to be careful in following the state and school rules around elections to avoid future drama. When Frugoli attempted to cut her off after she went over the three-minute time of comment, she turned her focus to requesting his resignation.
"You, sir, promised three times in one meeting that you would resign. You assured the stakeholders of this school …" Beck said before she was interrupted.
As Beck continued to speak, Frugoli asked a district employee to call the Sheriff's Office and threatened to adjourn that night's meeting.
"Mrs. Beck, you are holding this board hostage right now. Please sit down," Frugoli said.
After the public comment ended, the board swore in the three members who were elected in November and began the restructuring of the board. Robinson was elected as the new chairwoman over fellow new board member Jim Seamans.
Between the vote for chairman and the vote for vice chairman, Frugoli took a moment to announce his decision to resign from the school board. He cited the work that he had put into the school for years, including helping to find the location for the new STEM Academy, and acknowledged the improvements that still needed to be done by the board.
"As much as I respect EmmaLee, it takes some experience to get up and running. It takes at least a year or so. Unfortunately, I'm not going to be here. I'm going to give Mrs. Beck her wish, and I'm going to make my resignation effective immediately," Frugoli said.
On Friday, Frugoli announced his intent to run as a candidate to replace Dean Mortimer in state Senate seat 30. Frugoli said he had discussed the possibility with board members for months after learning that Mortimer may not seek re-election. While he said the timing may not have been ideal, he planned to stay on the school's advisory council and had already met with Robinson to help her take over as chairwoman.
Frugoli's resignation will also affect the executive board of the Idaho School Board Association, where he is vice chairman for Region 9 representing all charter schools in Idaho. ISBA policy director Quinn Perry said that Frugoli had not yet submitted his letter of resignation but that all executive board members are required to serve on a school board.
"He was just elected in November so we haven't had a lot of time to get to know him. It sounds like he has higher aspirations so we wish him the best of luck," Perry said.
Perry said his replacement will be chosen from the two alternates listed by the region. The bylaws for Region 9 say the region chairman will choose an alternate who represents a charter school that differs from his own in multiple ways.
Representatives from White Pine Charter School declined to comment on Frugoli's resignation or Robinson's election.