BOISE — A much-anticipated bill to overhaul Idaho's public school funding formula has been introduced into the Legislature.
The Senate State Affairs Committee voted with no debate Monday morning to introduce a version of a bill to switch Idaho from a school funding formula based on attendance to a weighted formula based on enrollment. An hour later, the House Education Committee voted 8-7 to reject a competing funding formula bill being presented by its own committee chairman, effectively deciding by doing so to wait and see what happens with the Senate bill.
The bill, which is being sponsored by Senate Education Committee Chairman Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, would switch to an enrollment-based formula that would give districts extra money, following a weighted formula, for economically disadvantaged, special education and gifted and talented students and English language learners. Smaller and rural schools also would get extra money.
Districts would be held financially harmless for three years, meaning no district would lose funding from their current levels during that time. If the bill passes, the new formula would be implemented in 2020-2021.
House Education Committee Chairman Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, said that while his bill and Mortimer’s were similar in many ways, his version contained some tweaks the House Education Committee had requested that weren’t in the Senate bill. Clow said both bills should be introduced so the public could see the differences and weigh in. He pointed to the process that led to the “career ladder” teacher pay raise bill in 2015, which went through several versions before lawmakers settled on a final one.
"I believe there are more similarities than there are differences," between the two bills, Mortimer said.
Mortimer said the main differences were that, in his bill, technology funding is a separate line item rather than being incorporated into the funding model. He also said there were some differences between the two bills in teacher pay allocation.
This rewrite has been in the works for the past three years. Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, who is a teacher and was on the funding formula committee, said Clow’s bill was “more reflective of the combined efforts of the work of the committee and the input that was received from stakeholders.” He said lawmakers should debate both bills.
By contrast, McCrostie said the Democrats were kept out of the process that led to the Senate bill. Last week most of the House Democrats joined some Republicans to kill the state Board of Education budget, in what Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, said was partially a protest against their exclusion from the funding formula discussions.
"There was not a Democrat who was present at those meetings," McCrostie said. "Senator (Janie) Ward-Engelking and I were excluded from drafting conversations early in the session. ... That took that bill away from being a bipartisan bill to longer being a bipartisan bill."
"We're about to vote on a substitute motion that rejects the work this committee has done in favor of a bill this committee has not seen," said Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise.
However Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said the Senate bill was closer to what the interim legislative committee had discussed.
"I don't see the use of having dueling (bills) out there," Boyle said.
Mortimer said he hopes to hold a hearing on the bill later this week.