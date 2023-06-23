From biotechnology to computer programming to planetariums, more than 60 local educators from school districts across the region invested four days advancing their understanding of science, technology, engineering and mathematics at the i-STEM Institute this week at College of Eastern Idaho.

“I’ve learned that using hands-on tools and manipulatives and exploring before teaching is actually more effective for students to learn,” said Anna Norviel, a special education instructor at White Pine Charter School in Ammon. “Letting them dive in and then having the lesson afterward is very helpful because they get to explore and come up with their own ideas before we teach them something.”


