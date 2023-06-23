An elementary teacher learns to fly a drone during the 2023 i-STEM Institute. The institute offers high-quality, relevant, hands-on professional development at six locations statewide to help participants share their knowledge and passion for science, technology, engineering, and math within their schools and communities.
Courtesy photo Otto Kitsinger / Idaho STEM Action Center
Heidi Sloan, the 2018 Iditarod Teacher on the Trail, shares her experience with local instructors at the i-STEM Institute Thursday.
DAVID PACE / dpace@postregister.com
From biotechnology to computer programming to planetariums, more than 60 local educators from school districts across the region invested four days advancing their understanding of science, technology, engineering and mathematics at the i-STEM Institute this week at College of Eastern Idaho.
“I’ve learned that using hands-on tools and manipulatives and exploring before teaching is actually more effective for students to learn,” said Anna Norviel, a special education instructor at White Pine Charter School in Ammon. “Letting them dive in and then having the lesson afterward is very helpful because they get to explore and come up with their own ideas before we teach them something.”
The teachers participated in “project-based, hands-on learning” from experts and received educational kits they can use with their students, according to the Idaho STEM Action Center’s website.
“Local teachers come regionally to community colleges to get week-long training in STEM areas for their own professional development,” said Matt Wigglesworth, a STEM education professor at Boise State University. “... The main purpose is to give them the content and the pedagogy so they can bring that back to their classrooms.”
Teachers could participate in seven courses — Integrating biotechnology with the life science classroom (grades: 7-12), Beyond this world with STREAM (grades 1-8), Earth’s place in the universe (grades 1-12), Inventing and STEM: A team approach (grades 2-12), Wildlife conservation in your backyard (grades 1-8), Cracking the code: Computer science for K-2 (grades K-2) and Ready, set, drone (grades 4-8), the Idaho STEM Action Center said in a news release.
Participants journeyed from Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Rigby, Rexburg, Island Park and Salmon for the training.
Heidi Sloan, the Iditarod Teacher on the Trail from 2018, flew out from Stafford County Public Schools in Virginia to speak as the keynote speaker Thursday at CEI’s Health Education Building.
Sloan was selected out of a nationwide competition for teachers to represent American educators on the Iditarod, a grueling 1,000-mile sled dog race that stretches from Anchorage to Nome. Held every March, the event drew 37 mushers last year, she said. In 2018, when she participated, 67 mushers competed in the event.
“Then the race started and I was on the trail for two and a half weeks,” she said. “They would fly us on small bush planes into each village, and that’s when I would interview mushers, I would write plans, I would write news reports for the kids and the teachers. … I just slept on the floor in schools or community buildings with the mushers.”
As the 20th teacher to receive this award, she did not drive a dog sled in the race, but instead focused on helping teachers bring the race experience into their classrooms.
As a fifth-grade teacher, Sloan shared ideas for incorporating the Iditarod race into lesson plans and creative, hands-on projects to help students connect to and better comprehend STEM concepts such as forces of motion, lift, volume, and prime and composite numbers. Classroom applications included designing dog houses, arranging dog hitches, and tracking the mushers.
“The kids just love it,” she said. “... It just makes them remember the math, the writing, the reading and the science better.”
That real world application is exactly what the institute's organizers hope to inspire in students.
Teachers hope to prepare students for careers in “software development, healthcare, engineering, agriculture, construction and finance,” the release said. “STEM jobs pay nearly twice as much as non-STEM jobs and are expected to grow 15.4 percent by 2030, outpacing the national average of STEM job growth at 10 percent."
The conference participants also visited either the Idaho National Laboratory, Brigham Young University-Idaho planetarium, Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park or an escape room.
“It’s just a good way for them to network with other teachers and brainstorm, take away new ideas for the classroom and (gain) new teaching strategies,” said Frankie Adams, i-STEM site coordinator and CEI’s computer technology and STEM program manager.
