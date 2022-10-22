The Nov. 8 midterm election will have three College of Eastern Idaho trustee seats on the ballot, only one of which is contested.
The College of Eastern Idaho is governed by a volunteer, nonpartisan, five-member board of trustees who are elected at large from within Bonneville County for staggered terms.
The zone one seat, currently filled by Amy Gardels, will be up for re-election and is contested by Barbara Miller, treasurer for the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.
Gardels was chosen to fill the position after Stephanie Mickelsen’s resignation in May following her victory against Nicholas Christiansen in the primary election for Legislative District 32 in the Idaho House of Representatives.
Having been a trustee for less than six months, Gardels would like to keep the position and is excited for the opportunity to run again.
“Don’t take this the wrong way, I am sure there are many people out there that are very qualified for the position but my experience with CEI fits this position,” Gardels said. “I have an understanding, an appreciation and a background at the school that you probably won’t find with a lot of people. My experience as a mom, as a lifelong resident, as a medical professional and my recent experience as a CEI trustee have all prepared me to continue on in this position.”
Gardels feels the college has grown exponentially in recent years and wants to use her position to continue to lead the college in its current trajectory while keeping it affordable and locally applicable.
“CEI is key to our local economy and key to fulfilling needs that our employers have and I just want to make sure that CEI remains affordable because that was huge for my family,” Gardels said. “I want to make sure that CEI addresses local needs and has degrees that are usable and functional and that allow our students to go out and get local jobs with livable wages.”
While no individual trustee is responsible for the overall governance of the college, each trustee, acting as a board member, is critical to the direction of the college by preparing for and attending monthly meetings, serving on committees and as liaisons to specific areas, and overall serving in the best interests of the student body, employees, and surrounding community members, the College of Eastern Idaho website said.
Miller feels, in contrast to Gardels, her background as an immigrant and a non-traditional education route makes her the perfect candidate for trustee. After graduating from high school in California, Miller went straight to work in retail and later decided to go to community college. After completing eight community college credits, she felt schooling was boring and got a job in escrow. She then pursued law school at night while working. After practicing law for a few years, Miller moved with her husband to Nebraska where she worked with the Union Pacific Railroad, beginning in the legal department and then moving into the labor relations department. Her family then moved to Oregon to run a Harley Davidson dealership.
“I am entering this race because I am passionate about education, especially alternatives to the standard education route,” Miller said.
Miller has lived in Idaho now for 15 years and feels her experiences have led her to a trustee position with the college who help students like her. She also disagrees with Gardels, saying the college’s growth has stalled.
“I know that CEI wants to grow and they have not been very successful with that really,” Miller said. “I think part of the problem is that they cannot just try to be a mini BYU-Idaho or a mini ISU. You have to kind of distinguish yourself and create a niche.”
Miller feels that as trustee she would help the college connect more with the community as well as with the local high schools and after gaining a better understanding of the direction and mission of the college, Miller feels her ideals are in line with those of CEI and wants to do what she can to help the school move closer to those.
“In all honesty, we need more plumbers and electricians, rather than more people that sit at a desk behind a computer,” Miller said. “I think we have plenty of people like that.”
