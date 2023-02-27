In an effort to continue forward in its mission to cultivate exemplary public charter schools, members of the Idaho Public Charter School Commission’s board unanimously approved the application of Gem Prep: Ammon to open in the fall of 2025.
The location for the new prep school is currentlyan empty lot at 3345 E. Greenwillow Lane.
"The unique secondary model is garnering national interest from education leaders and philanthropists for its innovative approach," A Gem Prep news release said.
Gem Prep is a group of free public charter schools, focusing on college preparation and success, offering an alternate option to the cities’ several public and charter school options.
The school will begin offering in-person teaching to students ingrades K-5 in August 2025, and adding one to two grades per year, the school will eventually serve area students in grades K-12.
The mission of Gem Prep is to “prepare students for success in college by providing a high-quality, personalized, relevant, and rigorous education through exceptional teaching, innovative uses of technology, and partnerships with families," the release said.
At the Charter School Commission’s Feb. 23 meeting, Gem Prep officials said the new school would be its eighth physicallocation in the state.
Other Gem Prep locations include Pocatello, Nampa, Meridian, Meridian North, Meridian South and Twin Falls, with online schools in Lewiston, Emmett and Payette.
Hoping to show the public the benefits of their program, Gem Prep officials shared statistics on the network's current students.
"100% of Gem Prep’s May 2023 graduates will have earned tuition-free dual enrollment while in high school and 50% of Gem Prep’s May 2023 graduates will graduate high school with their AA (associate) degree, tuition-free."
With the school's opening date more than two years in the future, officials said that some areastudents are choosing to enroll in Gem Prep: Online, the statewide virtual school, as they wait for the Ammon campus to open for in-person instruction.
“We’re pleased to be able to offer a college prep virtual school option to waiting families," Josh Femreite, Gem Prep’s chief growth officer, said in the release. "This provides students the same quality of academic rigor and preparation they’ll get when Gem Prep: Ammon opens.”
According to data from the school, the online school ranked highest in the state for reading success in grades K-3, and had 90% of its May 2021 graduates earn tuition-free dual college credit during high school.
“The Commission’s approval gives us the opportunity to provide the Ammon community with an additional high-quality education option for students,” Femreite said.
Families interested in Gem Prep: Ammon can sign up on the school’s interested list for information about the school — including location, construction updates, future hiring opportunities and lottery registration dates.
