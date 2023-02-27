In an effort to continue forward in its mission to cultivate exemplary public charter schools, members of the Idaho Public Charter School Commission’s board unanimously approved the application of Gem Prep: Ammon to open in the fall of 2025.

The location for the new prep school is currently an empty lot at 3345 E. Greenwillow Lane.


