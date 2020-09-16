Two major outages to the Google Drive system this month underscore the concerns that come with the increased demand for remote classes.
The Google systems went offline beginning shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday and remained down until after 10 a.m., according to the Google Suite system used to track issues. Users reported that documents took a long time to load and ones that eventually did included multiple error messages. A similar nationwide outage happened to Google Drive exactly a week earlier on Sept. 8.
Ryan Gravette, director of technology for the Idaho Digital Learning Academy, said outages like that usually happened two or three times a year prior to this fall. But between the two Google Drive issues and the video-call service Zoom getting overwhelmed when many colleges began in August, those interruptions are on the rise.
"We are seeing an increase in page load times and outages because the entire nation is turning to online learning and using tools that aren't used to this level of strain," Gravette said.
Gravette estimated that about 90% of school districts in Idaho use the Google suite as the primary platform for student email and documents, so a long-term outage could be especially concerning. The services are the default setting for Chromebooks, the computers which run on the Google Chrome operating system and have been provided to nearly all students in Idaho Falls School District 91.
District 91 Director of Technology Camille Wood said the problem would be more significant if it happened Friday, when all the teachers and students were learning remotely. During both of the temporary outages this week, she credited teachers' flexibility in finding ways to work around the limitation.
"There are some things that aren't totally dependent on technology, but we got a lot of tickets because people did notice," Wood said.
The outage left other Google services unaffected, so students were still able to use their email and calendar as well as edit documents that had been downloaded.
Gravette said that Idaho Digital Learning Academy would send alerts to parents and schools if a system was completely down for an hour, but the Google Drive outage was not consistent enough to trigger that. Most students working with IDLA reported the connection issues to the local district instead of the online school, but Gravette had not heard of any issues with testing or major setbacks from Tuesday's problems.
Power outages have also affected Idaho schools this month. Blackfoot School District, Snake River School District and two schools in West Jefferson School District were closed on Sept. 8 after a windstorm Monday night led to regional power outages.