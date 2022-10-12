Students in the welding program in Idaho Falls School District 91 attend one of three schools in the district receiving funds from the state. The district will receive more than $50,000 grants as part of Gov. Brad Little's “Leading Idaho” initiative.
Ileana Hunter
Students at CTE schools will have access to more advanced programs due to newly awarded funds from Gov. Brad Little's “Leading Idaho” initiative.
Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday that Idaho’s secondary and postsecondary career technical education programs would be awarded $8 million in grants as part of his “Leading Idaho” initiative.
The grants are in addition to the $80 million the governor and Legislature approved during the Sept. 1 specialsession in which additional in-demand career training was discussed, a release from the governor said.
More than 140 secondary and 26 postsecondary programs applied for the grants. All applications were evaluated and prioritized based on data provided by the Idaho Department of Labor. And of those who applied, several local schools were selected and will obtain large stategrants.
The grants will have a major impact on Idaho Falls area schools, according to local school officials.
The College of Eastern Idaho will receive more than $1.1 million in funds to help expand itsCTE programs such as automotive technology, welding technology, energy systems technology, medical assisting, radiation safety, nursing, health care simulation labs and surgical technology.
"CEI is elated and grateful to receive this grant funding from the Governor's Office," said Todd Wightman, CEI's communications and marketing director. "This is a significant amount of money for CEI as a smaller yet expanding community college. It's imperative that we maintain up-to-date instructional technology and equipment for our hands-on career technical programs. Our students will benefit greatly and in turn the community as these students transition to the workforce well-trained with the latest technical skills."
Idaho Falls School District 91 will receive more than $50,000 in grants helping to expand the culinary arts department at Compass Academy, its automotive maintenance and light repair program at Idaho Falls High School and its nursing assistant program at the district's new Career and Technical Education Center.
"We appreciate these additional state investments … in our career technical education programs and are excited to use these monies to continue building our programs," Superintendent Jim Shank said. "CTE is key to connecting students with successful pathways after high school, and to help expand economic development opportunities in our community."
Blackfoot High School is receiving $215,000 to update and fund its nursing assistant program. Mackay High School is receiving $68,000 for its ag cluster and Firth High School will receive $13,080 for its family and consumer sciences cluster. Madison High School will receive $6,045 for its ornamental horticulture classes.
“This is what Idaho is all about — connecting Idaho workers with the training and education they need to lead happy, productive careers and help meet local industry needs to ensure the continued strength of our red-hot economy,” Little said in the release.
The Idaho Division of Career Technical Education used a targeted approach to identify recipients, the release said. It reviewed regional and statewide data to ensure programs were supported to help regional employers fill their most high-skill and in-demand careers.
Roughly equal amounts of grants were awarded to rural and urban districts. Applications that supported training for the top 250 occupations with at least 100 job openings or projected 25% growth were prioritized, the release said.
“We’re extremely grateful to Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature for their ongoing support of CTE in Idaho,” Idaho CTE Division administrator Clay Long said in the release. “We look forward to the continued support of the Governor and Legislature to ensure we continue to meet the needs of Idaho’s students and employers.”
