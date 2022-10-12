Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday that Idaho’s secondary and postsecondary career technical education programs would be awarded $8 million in grants as part of his “Leading Idaho” initiative.

The grants are in addition to the $80 million the governor and Legislature approved during the Sept. 1 special session in which additional in-demand career training was discussed, a release from the governor said.

