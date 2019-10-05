The state Department of Education has opened the application window for Idaho’s after-school programs to seek $1.5 million in grants.
The 21st Century Community Learning Center grants are given to school districts to help support any program happening after school lets out that provides a major resource to students. This will be the 14th round of programs to receive the funds.
Across the state, 38 school districts are currently receiving one or more grants for their after-school learning programs. Idaho Falls School District was awarded a grant in 2017. Madison School District was awarded a $158,000 grant in 2014 to continue the program at one of its elementary schools and expand after-school credits at Central Alternative High School.
Blackfoot School District received three grants for its after school programs between 2014 and 2016. According to a state Department of Education graphic, it was the only school district to receive that many grants in the last five years. In total, the district received more than $400,000 from the state to provide options for students to practice art, dance, bowling and technology programs.
School districts are not the only groups that can apply for the 21st Century grants. The Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley, University of Idaho and the city of Dubois all successfully applied for grants in past cycles and are currently helping to fund student programs.
As part of the grant program’s rollout, the Department of Education will hold four workshops in November to help potential applicants learn about the program. Eastern Idaho’s workshop will be on Nov. 12 at Pocatello/ Chubbuck School District 25’s administrative office in Pocatello.
The deadline for applications is Jan. 31. For information, contact program coordinator Kailamai Nguyen with the State Department of Education at 208-332-6960.