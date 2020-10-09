A growing opposition movement has formed in Idaho Falls School District 91 over the school board's decision to move high schools to a hybrid learning model with students attending in-person two days a week.
The District 91 school board voted 3-2 during its Sept. 30 meeting to move high schools to an alternating days approach beginning on Oct. 12. Superintendent George Boland said during the Sept. 30 meeting that the change was intended to reduce the number of coronavirus cases, quarantines and general absences that were impacting the schools.
High school students in District 91 organized a protest outside the district office Friday afternoon. The protest was attended by dozens of students from the three schools moving to the alternating schedule — Compass Academy, Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School — as well as younger students and parents.
"Our teachers are being asked to do double the work to teach kids online and in school. That's not fair for them, and it's not fair for us," said Savannah Dennert, a junior at Idaho Falls High School.
Dennert said that her experiences with online classes in the spring and during a seven-day quarantine she went through last month made her concerned about how effective remote learning would be if it becomes the main way students were taught.
Prior to the school board meeting at the end of September, a petition to shorten the length of student COVID-19 quarantines in the district had gathered more than 600 signatures. Chelsea Schofield is the parent and part-time substitute teacher in District 91 who helped to organize that signature campaign.
"We know that the majority of the emails to the school board have been in support of keeping kids in school and reducing quarantines. But they keep falling on deaf ears," Schofield said.
Two of Idaho Falls' state representatives spoke to the gathered crowd during the protest Wednesday, Barbara Ehardt and Bryan Zollinger. Zollinger, who had previously served as a school board member in District 91, said he began receiving concerned calls from parents and students right after the school board approved the change.
"I have never seen our community up in arms as much as they are about this decision," Zollinger said.
Moving to the alternating day schedule, which falls under the district's "yellow" phase of virus restrictions, would see high school students attending school on either Monday-Wednesday or Tuesday-Thursday. All middle and elementary schools in the district will keep their normal schedule because they are so far not seeing the same high rate of coronavirus cases.
District 91's back-to-school plan does not include any specific requirements in order to move individual schools or the whole district to the "yellow" phase. The plan states the change will rely on "guidance from health officials" and is intended to maximize social distancing in schools by reducing the number of students attending on any given day.
In an email statement on Friday afternoon, District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne said the district would continue to monitor the virus situation and make adjustments to best help students.
"In everything they do, every decision they make, D91’s Board of Trustees, administrators, teachers and staff are always focused on what is in the best interests of our students, and no matter whether they are learning in school or learning at home, our teachers and staff are committed to teaching and supporting our students," Wimborne wrote.
Zollinger, Schofield and other local protesters are a week into an effort to begin a recall petition against the trustees who voted in favor of the change. Board chairwoman Lara Hill and trustees Hillary Radcliffe and Elizabeth Cogliati would be the potential subjects of the recall campaign.
Bonneville County Clerk Penny Manning said the earliest a recall petition could possibly appear on the ballot is March. Once the county verifies the 20 initial signatures needed to start the petition, the opponents will have 75 days to collect enough verified signatures from the trustee's zone to put the change up to a public vote. Generally, those verified signatures must equal 50% of the ballots cast in the last election within that zone.
Cogliati and Hill were both elected to the school board during last November's election. Radcliffe was appointed to fill a vacant seat in Zone 5 in June 2019. Trustees Paul Haacke and Larry Haws voted against the move to the alternating day schedule, and are not facing any recall attempt at present.
Idaho Falls is the third major Idaho school district to see a recall effort pop up this fall over its approach to the coronavirus in its high schools. In Pocatello-Chubbuck School District, efforts are being made to recall three trustees over a combination of the continued use of a hybrid schedule for high schools and the decision to change Pocatello High School's mascot. All five trustees in West Ada School District are facing a recall effort over the lack of plans to bring middle and high school students back to in-person classes.
Protests over District 91's approach to the coronavirus are not new. Before the school year began, a group of teachers and parents organized a campaign against the decision to open schools with students attending four days a week. Advocates on both sides of the school opening debate flooded a school board meeting in early September where the board voted to delay the start of the school year.
District 91 has reported a total of 90 coronavirus cases among its students and staff since the beginning of the school year, with 17 of those cases coming in the last week. During the meeting where the decision to move online was made, Boland said that nearly half of the cases and quarantines had come from high schools.