BOISE — The Senate State Affairs Committee introduced bills on several controversial topics Monday morning.
Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, introduced bills to let school employees who have an enhanced concealed carry permit carry concealed handguns on school grounds, and one to make abortion illegal if either the U.S. Constitution is amended to allow this or if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, introduced a bill to require a doctor's approval for a transgender minor to change the gender marker on his or her birth certificate. And Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, introduced a bill to make daylight saving time permanent in the part of Idaho in the Mountain Time Zone if Utah gets federal approval to switch to permanent daylight saving time. His bill would work with another that already passed the Senate and is working its way through the House that would make daylight saving time permanent in northern Idaho, which is in the Pacific Time Zone, if Washington gets federal approval to make the switch.
Idaho has allowed transgender people to change their birth certificates since spring 2018 due to a federal court ruling. Martin’s bill would essentially codify what was the practice for much of last year, when a temporary administrative rule was in place requiring a doctor's signoff for a minor to change their birth certificate. The state Board of Health and Welfare adopted the rule at its May 2019 meeting but scrapped it in November because it didn't get enough votes on the board.
House Bill 509, which passed the House last week and awaits a hearing in Senate State Affairs, would block transgender people from changing their birth certificates. Although it would seem to conflict with Martin's bill, he said he viewed his as a "backstop." House Bill 509, he said, would violate the 2018 federal court order and likely lead to the state being sued and have its enforcement stayed as it works its way through the courts. Martin said his bill, unlike 509, will likely hold up in court, citing opinions from the Idaho Attorney General's office on both bills.
"I feel comfortable that this is something that may proceed," Martin said.
Lakey’s gun bill would require school employees who wish to carry a gun to keep it concealed on their person at all times. People who want to carry would have to provide a confidential copy of their enhanced concealed carry license to the district superintendent and building principal, who could share it with school trustees or law enforcement but maintain the employee's confidentiality from anyone else. The bill specifies that school employees couldn’t be forced to carry.
Idaho law lets school employees carry firearms now if school trustees vote to allow it, although only a handful of districts do so now.
Lakey’s abortion bill would, if Roe is overturned or the Constitution amended, make performing an abortion a felony punishable by 2 to 5 years in prison. It does not contain a penalty for the woman getting an abortion. It would be an affirmative defense that the abortion was performed to save the mother’s life or because the pregnancy was due to rape or incest, if said act was reported to the police. Its co-sponsors include local Reps. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom; Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs; Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls; Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls; Rod Furniss, R-Rigby; Jerald Raymond, R-Menan; and Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot.
Eight states have "trigger laws" that would ban abortion if Roe is overturned, and nine others have left their pre-1973 abortion bans on the books, which are unenforceable now but could be if the Supreme Court overturns Roe, according to the pro-abortion rights Guttmacher Institute. Nine have passed currently unenforceable laws since 1973 that go farther in restricting abortion than what is allowed under Roe v. Wade that could become enforceable were Roe to be overturned. Idaho passed a "trigger law" after the Roe v. Wade decision, but it was repealed in the 1990s.
Another bill which would ban abortion immediately and allow abortion to be prosecuted as murder was introduced into the Legislature earlier this year but is unlikely to get a hearing. One to take all public funding away from abortion providers passed committee last week and awaits a vote in the full House.
The committee voted to print the bills without any “no” votes, except for Lakey’s abortion ban, which was introduced with the Republicans in favor and the Democrats opposed. Now that they have been introduced, full hearings can be scheduled at a later date.