Year after year, area schools are finding it harder to accommodate a growing student body in outdated, overcrowded facilities.
Rising enrollment numbers accompanied by multiple failed bonds have left Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 scrambling to find adequate space for students in their schools.
District 91 will have nearly 10,500 students in its 2022-2023 school year. While that number isn't much higher than the district's enrollment from last year at 10,423, district officials have noticed a shift in where those students are concentrated, worsening crowding problems in some of their schools.
Though the district is down a few elementary and middle school students, it is up nearly 100 high school students from the previous year, causing crowding issues in both Idaho Falls and Skyline high schools. District officials claim that with more than 1,400 students in Idaho Falls High School, the crowding is becoming unmanageable.
"To say we are at capacity is hard because, in theory, we could per se get rid of an art class and fit more kids in that classroom," said Margaret Wimborne, District 91's director of communications and community engagement. "Then we would have more capacity, but we can't do that and over-utilization in some of our schools is far past our target goal."
Over-utilization is not only a problem at the high schools in District 91. The district's elementary schools within the district also are searching for solutions to rising registration numbers and growing class sizes, Wimborne said. There is growing pressure on Sunnyside, Longfellow, Ethel Boyes and Westside elementary schools.
"Kids are having to learn in modular classrooms, which are just trailers outside of the school, some in Idaho Falls High School are in a shack behind the school," Wimborne said. "We are running out of space."
District 91 schools are having trouble with limited restroom space, lunchroom accommodations and gym space. Class sizes are larger and some schools have no space for more students. According to Wimborne, 40 elementary students are being bused out of their normal school boundary to schools with more space.
Adjustments have been made to temporarily solve overcrowding issues but a permanent solution can't be accomplished without approval of a bond to fund building projects, according to district officials.
In July, District 91's board of trustees approved a $250 million bond that will be put in front of voters in November. If passed, money from the bond will be used to construct a new high school to replace Idaho Falls High School, repair and renovate Skyline High School, and construct two new elementary schools, one of which would be built south of Idaho Falls and the other would replace Temple View Elementary School, north of Idaho Falls.
These problems are not unique to District 91.
With nearly 14,000 students, District 93 is constantly reevaluating how to handle the strain on resources and space.
"As long as we have a fairly accurate idea of how many students will be in our district after summer, we can do our best to mitigate the problems that come with overcrowding," said Jason Lords, executive director of instruction and learning for District 93.
Bigger problems arise when a large influx of students come on the first day that the district was not prepared for. Working to move kids around, find teacher and classroom space, the balancing act can become very difficult very quickly, Lords said.
District 93 has grown by hundreds of students a year since 2005, with only slight enrollment drops in 2015 and 2020. The district has 328 more students than it did last year and has had some trouble finding room for all of them, in some of their schools, they simply do not fit.
"We are in pretty heavy need of some new elementary schools with how quickly this age bracket grows in our district," Lords said. "Government funding allows us to hire more teachers for our students but we are running out of space for any new teachers … they wouldn't have a classroom to teach in. We need more space.
"Multiple of our schools are using modular or trailer classrooms at the back of the school for more space, but those are filling up as well."
District 93 has had bonds approved in 2015 and 2018 but its last bond in 2019 for $42.7 million failed.
The bond was going to be used to build a new elementary school and pay for improvements at Hillcrest High School and Bonneville High School.