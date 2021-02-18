Schools across eastern Idaho are reaching out to each other this week in a concentrated effort to spread kindness.
Several school districts are taking part in Random Acts of Kindness Week, a national campaign started by the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation to spread positivity on and around Feb. 17. Plans for the weeklong campaign began at Hillcrest High School and spread to high schools throughout the region.
"We really wanted to highlight and expand the program because the thought is to flood social media with positivity. The specific messages are all student-driven," said Kathlene Parsons, a counselor at Hillcrest.
Social media messages tagged with #RAKWeek have been the primary source of outreach during the past week, though middle and high schools are also doing at least one in-person event to spread support. The Hillcrest student council planned to post positive notes around Bonneville High School, Idaho Falls High School and Hillview Elementary. Within the school, events were planned for everyone from the football team to the Spanish club to support school staff.
After classes ended at Compass Academy on Wednesday, students from Idaho Falls High School arrived for a "Heart Attack." The windows in the school's common area were covered with handmade paper hearts and candy gifts were prepared for the student body.
McKenna Schafer is a senior and the service coordinator for Idaho Falls High School's student council. Schafer said it was exciting to work with other schools to spread positivity, especially during a school year dominated by the coronavirus.
"RAK Week is something that I think we really need. We're all struggling, but it helps to show each other some love," Schafer said.
Compass students provided donuts to Emerson High School on Thursday morning. In turn, Emerson sent a photo booth to Skyline High School to take photos to post with the week's hashtag.