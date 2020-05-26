One of the biggest differences Freddy Highsmith noticed about himself after four years at Idaho Falls High School is his ability to ask for help.
To reach that point, it took the encouragement of Idaho Falls Principal Robert Devine, resource room instructor Michelle Ward and Highsmith’s mother Melissa Leonard.
“I don’t really like asking for help,” Highsmith said. “I had to get out of my comfort zone a lot. I had to get outside of that and ask for help.”
Ward, Highsmith’s Individualized Education Program case manager, described him as much happier than his freshman year. As she got to know him, Ward said she discovered that numbers are his strength, whereas his reading was ‘a little behind his peers.’
She said the transition to high school, with new expectations and schedules, likely influenced Highsmith’s hesitancy to ask for help. That barrier came down as he met with Ward one-on-one, and he ultimately became comfortable seeking help from other teachers as well.
“Freddy would come in on his own time,” Ward said. “I didn’t have to say anything. He met with me after school, during lunch breaks. He took the responsibility.”
One of Highsmith’s accomplishments Ward expressed pride in was his senior project on the U.S. Marine Corps, which he started working on the end of his junior year. Highsmith said he chose the Marines as his subject because he loves being part of a team and he has family members who served.
“I like the Marines because it’s physical and it pushes you a lot,” Highsmith said.
He regularly met with a recruiter in Idaho Falls for his project and considered enlisting. Ward said she was especially proud of how he always found a way to attend those meetings.
“He didn’t have transportation to get there to the recruiting office on 17th Street and some other places,” Ward said. “Freddy would ride his skateboard or walk to get there on Thursdays.”
Idaho Falls School District 91’s soft closure for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year presented another challenge Highsmith worked through. Highsmith said it took time to adjust.
“I’m more hands on and going online is really difficult,” he said.
Ward said online learning was full of “firsts” for her as well as her students. She and Highsmith continued to work together virtually, however.
“If I couldn’t help him, like in math, I could find someone who could,” Ward said. “We’ve had to do online tutoring for kids, which kinda stinks, but it’s better than nothing. He didn’t get discouraged when it would’ve been easy to go, ‘I’m done.’”
Highsmith said his original plan following graduation was to attend college, but his brother offered him a trade job. He credited Ward, Devine and his mother for pushing him to keep going toward graduation, and he expressed gratitude for reaching this milestone.
“I’m really proud of myself and happy that I’m almost done,” Highsmith said.
Ward also commended the team effort of Highsmith’s support system at home and at school. She said he is well equipped for the future due to his time management, reliability, kindness, work ethic and his ability to ask for help.
When she first met Highsmith as a freshman, she said they were both stubborn and locked horns. Three years later, she is sad to see him go.
“I’m gonna miss the heck out of him because he’s so nice,” Ward said. “Freddy’s on time. He shows up. He’s got a big grin. You can count on him. Whatever he does in life, he’s got those skills. His future is unlimited.”