There are competitive elections for two of the five trustee positions in Idaho Falls School District 91 on the November ballot. Here is a preview of the candidates in Zone 3, which includes Edgemont, Linden Park, Longfellow, Sunnyside and Theresa Bunker elementary schools.
Incumbent Lara Hill is going into her first election as a trustee. She was appointed to the position representing Zone 3 in September 2018 and also serves as the chairwoman of the D91 Education Foundation. She said that her experience as a mother in the district was more crucial than the year she had spent on the board.
”I have three currently in school right now, and I’m involved nearly every day in one aspect or another with the district and the schools and students within it,” Hill said.
Running against her is Jim De Angelis, a four-time Democratic candidate to represent Idaho Falls in the state House of Representatives and former teacher at Idaho Falls High School. He said that teaching at the high school for 10 years had helped make the quality of teachers and the plans for Idaho Falls High School his top priorities as a candidate.
“If you want a world-class education, you need world class teachers. We need to increase their pay and let them go above the career ladder salaries. We need to figure out how to attract new teachers,” De Angelis said.
Hill said the improvements to the high schools were the most important piece of the long-term facilities plan that will be submitted to the school board in November, with the quality for those schools having a trickle-down effect in the district. She personally preferred a full rebuild of Idaho Falls High School to a remodel because of the school’s current quality but would do what is best for the district.
“It’s probably a reason that we lose some of our teachers. If they’re going into a run-down building or have 37 students in a room with no air conditioning, they might be tempted to leave for a better building,” Hill said.
De Angelis disagreed, believing it would be easier to gather public support for major renovations if the school stayed at its current location. He was concerned that price estimates for all the potential changes coming through the 10-year plan had not yet been provided by Cooperative Strategies and suggested that the district should have town halls for every zone during the next bond vote.
“I think we could get their votes back because we’re not planning to move the high school, but you have to have details. The district is going out and not telling them what it’s going to cost,” De Angelis said.
The election for Idaho Falls School District 91 will be held Nov. 5 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.