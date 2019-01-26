Hillcrest High School will host its annual “Financing Your Future” event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.
The event is open to all Bonneville Joint School District 93 families, and will educate them about the opportunities that Hillcrest and District 93 have available for students after high school.
This event will be held in the Hillcrest High School Library during parent/teacher conferences, a district news release said.
Those organizations with representatives speaking at the event include the Idaho Board of Education, Idaho State University, the National Guard, University of Idaho, the Idaho Department of Labor, College of Eastern Idaho, the United State Marine Corps, the United States Army and the Mayor’s Scholarship Fund.
For information, contact Estaphania Arias at 208-525-4429, ext. 5217.