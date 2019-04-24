Editor's Note: Over the coming weeks the Post Register is profiling graduating Bonneville County seniors.
Hillcrest High School senior Nicole Hill is a top student who wants to one day be a teacher.
She loves to read fantasy fiction books, bake pumpkin-chocolate chip brownies and sing as a member of the Hillcrest choir program. She plans to attend Idaho State University this fall.
Hill's also the only Hillcrest student with visual impairment, Hillcrest High School Principal Scott Miller said.
Her visual impairment came about five years ago after a 5-centimeter brain tumor stopped her brain from draining blood properly and she lost blood flow to her optic nerves. She experienced severe headaches and balance issues before losing most of her sight following surgery at the age of 13.
Yet, it hasn't stopped her from pursuing her passion for learning and teaching.
"Sometimes it's just the fact that I do not want to sit in my house and pout and be in my own little bubble," Hill said. "I like to do things. I like being around people. So that's been my motivation to keep going."
She has some peripheral vision and can make out big objects such as doors, fields of grass or people, as well as colors.
She learned Braille in two years and continued to thrive in courses such as physiology. She's been reading "The Kite Runner" in her English class with the help of an aide.
Hill will graduate with cum laude honors (a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.7).
But, more importantly, she doesn't want her visual impairment to affect her overall life.
"She's adjusted and taken this head-on," Miller said. "I really applaud her."
Hill said meeting other visually impaired and blind people through the National Federation of the Blind's Idaho Falls chapter who have successful, independent, happy lives keep her going.
"Just because they're blind, doesn't mean they can't do things," she said.
She also said her traumatic brain injury educator at the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind in Gooding, as well as her mother, two sisters and brother, uplift her.
"I think through it all, I've learned to keep going," Hill said. "If something is hard, that's no reason to give up."