In honor of her 50th birthday, Hillview Elementary School Principal Elisa Saffle asked family, friends, community members and anyone who would listen to celebrate not by giving her gifts but instead by donating books to the students at her school.
“I just wanted to use this as an opportunity to do something different to help the school,” Saffle said. “Whether I wanted to celebrate 50 or not, it’s a milestone birthday and I really don’t need anything for myself. I saw a need in the school and it means so much to me to see our students get the things they need and want.”
After a few weeks of getting the word out, and originally wanting to donate “at least 50 books,” Saffle found an overwhelming number of people who not only wanted to celebrate her, but were deeply supportive of her cause.
The principal turned 50 on Sunday and did it while counting the more than 600 books that had been donated in her honor, as well as $800 in cash donations.
“I did not expect the outpouring of love and support from everyone," Saffle said. "So many people came together and donated to our school, and those donations, through a growing library, will affect these students for a lifetime. It was so nice to see the number of people who wanted to participate and to know that they have the same desires as I do; to get books into the hands of kids.”
Though Saffle had books donated in many forms, Sheila Burnet-Nedrow, a retired teacher of 35 years, and officials from Bonneville Joint School District’s child nutrition department were among the top donors.
Burnet-Nedrow donated over 100 books to the initiative and child nutrition officials collected and donated 150 books.
Having taught kindergarten through the fourth grade during her long career, Burnet-Nedrow's collection ranged from picture books suitable for kindergarten students, all the way up to small chapter books for older children.
Burnet-Nedrow said she was grateful that her books could be back in a classroom where they belong.
"The books I donated were just a small fraction of the 35-year-long collection, but I know it won’t be small to the school or to the children receiving them,” Burnet-Nedrow said. “These books were meant to be in the hands of children.”
After retiring four years ago, Burnet-Nedrow chose to donate the books in an effort to get books to students who did not have access to them on their own.
“Not only were they just sitting in boxes, not being read by children, which to me is criminal, but Principal Saffle lives right across the street from my sister, which is how I found out about the donation opportunity. I knew I had to donate.”
Saffle said that her reasoning for choosing books for her birthday initiative was two-fold.
“I wanted to see if people would donate because as principal, I have become aware of many of the students' needs, one of which is lacking access to books in the home," she said.
Educators like Burnet-Nedrow agree with Saffle in relation to a lack of reading material in students' homes.
"There is such a large population of children that don't have their own books at home and don’t go to the library,” Burnet-Nedrow said. “They need to have them in hand and have them close; books that can be read to them, books they can read, it's important.”
Saffle also hoped that the donation process would not only bring in more books but introduce the school's students to new and different reading material, allowing for more excitement around reading.
“When you walk into any school you can tell what is important by the things that you see around you,” Saffle said. “When you come into my office, you see children’s books, you see adult level books, professional development books, and you can immediately tell that books are important here. I want every student, parent and teacher to enter and know that reading is important here.”
The new books will be ready for students to check out within the next few weeks, with hundreds of new titles available.
“If you think about the impact that books have on children, these donated books could impact them for a lifetime.” Saffle said. “Taking home a book, really loving it and reading it, that could change them forever.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.