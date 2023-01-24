In honor of her 50th birthday, Hillview Elementary School Principal Elisa Saffle asked family, friends, community members and anyone who would listen to celebrate not by giving her gifts but instead by donating books to the students at her school.

“I just wanted to use this as an opportunity to do something different to help the school,” Saffle said. “Whether I wanted to celebrate 50 or not, it’s a milestone birthday and I really don’t need anything for myself. I saw a need in the school and it means so much to me to see our students get the things they need and want.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.