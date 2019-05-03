First-graders and kindergartners at Holy Rosary Catholic School are trying to give back during their last month of the school year.
The two grade levels participated in monthlong projects in April, Holy Rosary administrative assistant Vanessa Prairie said. Kindergartners held a read-a-thon to raise awareness for global poverty and hunger, and first-graders collected baby formula for the Ruth House Women's Shelter on Yellowstone Highway.
School parents pledged money based on how many pages their kindergarten children would read. If that page number was met, the money was donated.
Ruth House is a women's shelter that provides emergency and transitional housing services to adult women and women with children. It also works to help its residents find work.
The school's first-graders collected more than 12,000 ounces of baby formula for Ruth House, Prairie said.
The kindergarten project, run by teachers Karianne Earnest and Shelby Bush, raised $670 for the Heifer International — a nonprofit organization looking to combat global hunger and poverty and create sustainable farming, according to its website.
The money will go toward purchasing two goats for families in need, Prairie said.
Prairie said the service projects were a part of the school's "Corporal Works of Mercy," a monthly project each grade level that the school does to support the community at large.
"The more they are involved in the community the more satisfactory their lives can be," Prairie said. "It's always exciting because we're trying to teach kids to be a part of a larger community."