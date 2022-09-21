Hope Lutheran Classical Academy has made big changes this school year with a new Headmaster, Bryan Northcutt as well as a newly implemented Classical Core curriculum.
Past leadership in the school was assigned to an administrative team with Kurt Pavlat, administrator, at the head.
The new headmaster position was created in an attempt to move the school from "casual to studious", according to Northcutt. While also stepping away from a Common Core educational curriculum.
The classical, Christian academy wanted to get away from its past of Common Core learning and move forward to what academy officials are claiming will "teach students how to critically think."
"We are a classical academy now and we wanted to highlight that," Northcutt said. "We are primarily concerned with academics ... and we want to develop the students' education, not indoctrinate them with general facts. We want to put things in front of them and have them determine what is right, was is wrong, what is truth, and what is false ... "
Previously as a school, students followed Common Core curriculum, which the school felt was no longer appropriate for the vision they had for the academy. The new Classical Core curriculum will focus on literature, history, Latin and grammar. Students at the academy will still study math and science but the subjects will not be as broad.
"One semester they will just study trees for the entire semester, maybe the next semester we will focus solely on mammals all semester," Northcutt said. "Other schools will go into many topics very briefly but we want to focus on and learn all about one before we move on."
Northcutt was a fifth and sixth-grade teacher of all subjects at Hope Lutheran before being made headmaster. In his new position he has come to learn that teaching and leading take time and patience to learn.
"This transition is a lot different than what our parents, students and teachers are used to," Northcutt said "We are doing a 180 in how we approach students."
Attempting to move from a more casual approach in the past to a studious and more rigorous future has not appealed to all. Though the majority of parents and teachers have been happy and supportive of the changes made at the academy, the minority, who have disagreed or been uncomfortable with the changes, "maybe 1%", have moved on to other schools.
Northcutt looks forward to helping develop instructors and training them to teach the new curriculum, which will be new to them.