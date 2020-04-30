Two Idaho Falls hospital directors said the region was ready to begin reopening its economy during a College of Eastern Idaho panel while acknowledging that COVID-19 will stick around for months or years.
The discussion was hosted by CEI President Rick Aman and streamed live on the college's YouTube channel at noon Thursday. Aman spoke with Drs. Troy Brumfield, Chief Medical Officer at Mountain View Hospital, and Scott Walker, Chief of Internal Medicine at Idaho Falls Community Hospital, about the current situation with the coronavirus in eastern Idaho and the ramping down of restrictions coming up.
Both doctors agreed that, based on the number of cases in the region, southeast Idaho seemed ready to reopen at the pace currently suggested by Gov. Brad Little's four-stage Rebound Idaho plan.
"We've rode through that first wave. We know what that effect was. There are going to be many more waves, and we need to find that balance going forward," Brumfield said.
As of Thursday afternoon, Eastern Idaho Public Health had reported 57 confirmed or probable cases of the virus in the region. Twenty-seven of those cases were in Bonneville County, which has the fourth-largest population in the state and the ninth-highest number of coronavirus cases.
Brumfield said that comparisons to the death rate from the flu were concerning because the United States had decades of experience with treating and tracking the flu. The comparisons he felt were more accurate were about how COVID-19, like other coronaviruses which cause some common colds, continue to linger.
"The mutations the virus goes through to avoid your antibodies are so frequent that every two or three years, you can possibly be reinfected by the virus until we develop a vaccine," Brumfield said.
Brumfield said he had tested around 300 patients through Mountain View Hospital since the coronavirus was confirmed in Idaho in March. Five of those patients ended up testing positive for the virus, three of whom had no symptoms and were only tested recently as a requirement to begin working again.
Walker had seen even fewer cases through Idaho Falls Community Hospital, with two positive tests in the last month from the inpatients he worked with. Given how long he expected the virus to stick around, however, he painted a more dramatic picture for the number of cases in the long term.
"I think most of us are going to get this virus. In a year in our society, it's hard to keep the vast majority of our population from getting this virus, no matter what we do from a social distancing standpoint," Walker said.
The increased speed of testing was cited as one of the biggest improvements since the virus broke out. Walker said the PCR nasal swab tests used to determine cases of the virus can now be done in-house at Idaho Falls Community Hospital and provide results in as few as 45 minutes. He expected the antibody testing, which tells if people were exposed to the virus, will reach the same speed within a few weeks. It's not yet known whether or how long antibodies confer immunity to the virus.
As businesses and events begin to reopen, both doctors recommended that people continue wearing face masks to prevent spreading the disease and maintain social distancing to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed as cases
"What we want is to be able to say we gave every human a fighting chance, with all the resources we have, to get through this and recover," Brumfield said.
Walker added the hospitals in the region were not currently overwhelmed with patients from the virus. In fact, he was concerned that they were becoming too underused by people who were putting off their regular care or medical needs because of worries about being in a medical setting right now.