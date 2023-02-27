ID_Legislation_1st_Day__375.jpg Nichols Lenney visit on Sen floor
Senators, including new Sens. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, center, and Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, right, visit during the organizational session of the Legislature on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

 Photo by Jim Max

BOISE — A divisive education savings account (ESA) bill died in the Senate Monday afternoon — in a 12-23 vote that came after over two hours of floor debate.

Senate Bill 1038 would have established a universal education savings account program, providing $5,950 scholarships to students who are homeschooled, or attend non-public schools. The money could be used for private school tuition and fees, uniforms, textbooks and other education-related expenses.


Originally published Feb. 27 on IdahoEdNews.org.

