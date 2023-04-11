Ethan Huffman

Ethan Huffman

Ethan Huffman has been appointed to fill the vacant Zone 4 position on the College of Eastern Idaho Board of Trustees, according to a CEI news release.

The appointment was made during a special meeting Monday, the release said. Huffman assumes the trustee role previously held by Craig Miller, who resigned in March due to other commitments.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.