Ethan Huffman has been appointed to fill the vacant Zone 4 position on the College of Eastern Idaho Board of Trustees, according to a CEI news release.
The appointment was made during a special meeting Monday, the release said. Huffman assumes the trustee role previously held by Craig Miller, who resigned in March due to other commitments.
Huffman is currently the lead for National Security Strategic Communications at Idaho National Laboratory. He previously served as lead for Strategic Communications and Legislative Affairs at the Center for Advanced Energy Studies and as a regional director for U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
Under Idaho law, Huffman will serve until the next trustee election in November 2024, the release said.
Huffman was among three candidates interviewed for the Zone 4 seat, including Cecile Pérez, a community advocate and volunteer who plans on returning to the college as a student this fall, and Marsha McDaniel, a senior adviser at Idaho National Laboratory who is a former diplomat with experience in government, industry and external engagement.
The trustees remarked how impressed they were to have three outstanding candidates who would all bring distinct perspectives to the board, the release said. Chairman Park Price explained that ultimately Huffman’s “time in the community, the reach of his relationships, including with INL and Congressman’s Simpson’s office, and his prior board experience made Ethan the candidate who would best serve the College at this time.”
Huffman said he is excited and humbled to join the board, noting that “the College is a tremendous asset to the community, region, and state. The Board and CEI’s administration have done a wonderful job guiding the College and establishing a vision that ensures its continued success and longevity. The future at CEI is bright."
