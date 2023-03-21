Idaho Falls area students took every title in this year’s Eastern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair, with students from American Heritage Charter School earning top honors, including both "Best in Fair" awards.

The American Heritage students also earned serious bragging rights, winning the opportunity to go to Dallas to represent Idaho at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in May.


