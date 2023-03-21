Idaho Falls area students took every title in this year’s Eastern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair, with students from American Heritage Charter School earning top honors, including both "Best in Fair" awards.
The American Heritage students also earned serious bragging rights, winning the opportunity to go to Dallas to represent Idaho at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in May.
The seventh annual eastern Idaho event took place Feb. 24 at Idaho State University in Pocatello and is one of three regional science fairs the STEM Action Center puts on statewide each spring in preparation for the international fair. Boise State University hosted the Western Idaho Science and Engineering Fair in Boise on March 3 and the University of Idaho hosted the Northern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair on March 10.
With STEM jobs in Idaho projected to grow 15.4 percent by 2030, STEM Center Executive Director Caty Solace said in a news release, “competitions like these are important to the state's future. They offer students opportunities to engage in original research projects aligned with their interests and allow for the collaboration of other motivated students in their area. Participating in our science fairs and other STEM competitions challenges students to think creatively about real-world problems, seek solutions collaboratively, and explain their findings succinctly.”
The winning teams from each Idaho regional fair, along with their mentors, earned an all-expense-paid trip to attend and compete in the international competition.
The first of the “Best in Fair” winners projects was presented by American Heritage Charter School junior Logan Krohn with his project, "The Effects of Gibberellin Concentration on The Development of Plants," with which he also received “Best in Category” in Earth, Environmental, and Plant Sciences and a category gold award, as well as several other event specific awards such as the U.S. Metric Association Award and the Cross Charitable Foundation Environmental Sciences Award.
The second project to win the “Best in Fair” award was presented by Jasmine Lima, a sophomore from American Heritage Charter School, presenting data and research for her project, "Tsunami Sound (T-Sound): Mitigating Tsunamis Using Acoustic Gravity Waves." Just like Krohn, Lima also won “Best in Category” in Physical Sciences, a Category Gold award, and several other special awards, including an Office of Naval Research Award, a Stockholm Junior Water Prize, a U.S. Air Force Award, and third place from the Institute of Electronic and Electrical Engineering. Lima took home a national award with her “T-Sound” invention in June at the Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention in Dearborn, Mich., where she placed second in the ninth-grade division.
Continuing the domination represented by Idaho Falls students, the "Best in Fair" runner-up award went to Alturas Preparatory Academy sophomore Oliver Nathan for his project "The Prisoner's Dilemma." Nathan also won a category gold award, “Best in Category” in Behavioral and Social Sciences and a U.S. Air Force Award.
The winning students’ works were among 28 projects created by 42 different students from nine schools, which included, for the first time ever, area middle school students, fair officials said.
The fair was open to submissions from students in sixth through 12th grades throughout eastern and southern Idaho. Officials allowed entries in five categories: Animal, Biomedical, and Microbiological Sciences; Behavioral and Social Sciences; Earth, Environmental, and Plant Sciences; Physical Sciences; and Engineering, Mathematics, and Computer Science.
Adding middle school students to the fair was part of a pilot project that STEM Center officials hope to expand to all three regional science fairs in the coming years.
Alturas and Hillcrest High School students snagged the two remaining “Best in Category” awards with "Best Workout" by Hillcrest juniors Kylee Anderson and Averi Summer along with senior Jordyn Jackson earning one in Animal, Biomedical, and Microbiological Sciences and a category gold award, and Alturas sophomore Simon Karroum earning one for "Slayer Exciter Circuit and Energy Output" in Engineering, Mathematics and Computer Science.
Some students left the fair with scholarship money, including Hillcrest High School Senior Abby Holtom who received $1,000 toward her upcoming college education.
Because of the number of award-winning students, American Heritage Charter School earned the “Top School” award. Science teacher Alaysha Whitworth coached American Heritage Charter School's participants, who earned both Best in Fair awards, two of the five Best in Category awards, two of the 10 Category Golds and two of the 16 Category Silvers. Whitworth was officially named the fair’s top-performing educator for 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.