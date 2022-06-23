Eastern Idaho K-12 educators have given up some of their summer break and gathered together this week for a four-day workshop put on by Idaho STEM Action Center at the College of Eastern Idaho.
For the first time since 2019, the i-STEM institutes have been held in person. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the professional development workshops were cancelled in 2020 and were held virtually in 2021.
"Last year we did hold the event but it was virtual, so this is the first time being back after COVID," Frankie Adams, computer technology and STEM program manager said. "Our participation is down a little. We have previously had around 80 participants but this year it is only 30. Maybe this is because professional development is down as a whole, teachers are exhausted."
This workshop is part of i-STEM's annual program and offers educators high-quality, relevant, hands-on development opportunities throughout the entire state in June.
Each day within the session focuses on independent strands conducted by educators focused on the 2022 theme "Amplify STEM."
The theme was created in an effort to help participants share their passion and knowledge for science, technology, engineering, and math within their schools and communities. It was designed to amplify the experiences and future possibilities that students could have in STEM. The strands for 2022 include:
- "The Science of Magic and Toys" for educators in grades first through ninth, taught by Karen Laitinen
- "Showcase the STEM: Tips, Tricks & Tools for Video Creation and Curation on Social Media" for educators in grades three through eight, taught by Tammy Dunbar
- "Think Like an Inventor" for educators in grades three to four, taught by Tonya Simms
The i-STEM organization was created as a direct response to a projected growth in STEM jobs in Idaho. The state's needs will increase by 15.4% by 2030. This percentage outpaces the national average of STEM job growth.
"There is so much need for STEM-related training with students," Latinen, strand instructor for i-STEM said. "We need students to enjoy and understand science, math and technology because this is where their futures are going to be."
STEM career opportunities are broad and include engineering, healthcare, software development, and agriculture. Here, teachers are provided with training and information that will help their students make decisions that would benefit them as well as their home state.
"I feel like I have more of an awareness that could help them now," Shuree Chrysler, first grade teacher at Linden Park Elementary said. "I can bring them more information about application for their future. If a kid comes to me with questions or concerns, I can help."
According to a press release from i-STEM, "STEM education builds knowledge and skills that are important to the future of Idaho, because it helps students develop creative and critical thinking, problem solving, innovation, and collaboration skills. These are skills that Idaho employers want and are needed to solve tomorrow's problems."
Because it felt Idaho citizens were not entering the STEM pipeline at a rate that met current and future Idaho workforce needs, the organization wanted to amplify the understanding around STEM.
"I am in a lot of meetings with K-12, with industry, with our university partners, and there is not a meeting I am in where these stakeholders are not saying bring us more STEM, we need more STEM, we need more engineers, we need more computer science, we need more cybersecurity specialists," Lori Barber, vice president of academic and student affairs said.
The organization's goals are to increase access to STEM opportunities, align education and workforce needs, and amplify the awareness of STEM in Idaho. The organization is working with industry, government, educators, and students across Idaho to develop new resources and support professional-development opportunities as well as foster a future STEM-educated workforce.
"I am supportive of our STEM program throughout the state," Sen. Doug Ricks,R-Rexburg, said while addressing the educators at the event. "I know education is very important. Thank you for taking the time to learn how to encourage your students."
The i-STEM workshop is a project-based program and allows teachers many new opportunities. They are seeing new technology, learning new skills and experiencing networking opportunities with other educators. Teachers were discussing best practices and what they had seen work in their own classrooms. This helps our educators, Adams said. i-STEM works to inspire teachers and bring out their passion for teaching and their love for their students.
"Passion is contagious," Adams said. "They need to be excited about STEM so they can carry that passion back into their classroom."
Many of the educators traveled long distances to have the opportunity to learn and grow for their students.
"We are here to improve our classrooms and to give the children more opportunities. We are really far from home" Jennifer Zollinger, fourth through sixth grade teacher at Challis Elementary School said.
"We are from a really small town, they don't get to see this kind of stuff a lot," Erica Cotant, second grade teacher at Challis Elementary School said. "Maybe our excitement will flow into them and make them more excited."
"That's what makes the best teachers, in my opinion, the ones that never stop learning," Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said when speaking to educators at Thursday's event.