Eighty-five teachers, administrators and librarians from districts across the region are attending a workshop put on by the Idaho STEM Action Center this week at the College of Eastern Idaho.
The i-STEM workshop that began Monday is one of six that the Action Center organized at colleges across the state this summer to provide tools and ideas to K-12 teachers. Workshops are simultaneously being held at College of Southern Idaho and College of Western Idaho this week, albeit with different focuses of the breakout classes being taught.
"These subjects are always changing, so we're exposing teachers to the newest developments and letting them take the ideas back to their classrooms," CEI site coordinator Frankie Adams said.
The workshop was divided into six "strands," classes that focus on different subjects under the larger umbrella of STEM education. Every person at the workshop sticks with one strand for the entirety of the four-day event, giving them a deep dive into one field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
One of the loudest classrooms is the 3D printing strand, led by two library workers from the Salmon Public Library who had learned to use the printers at a different STEM training event a few years ago. Each of the teachers will spend the next four days learning how to design and print practical plastic objects, including accessories that will help improve the printing process, before taking the $250 printer back to their schools at the end of the week.
Leslie Evans already has one 3D printer from when she took over as the science teacher at Kenshaw Intermediate School earlier this year but doesn't know how to make the trinkets that her students can order from her. As the STEM specialist for the entirety of Sugar-Salem School District, Evans regularly attends workshops like this so she can come back and teach others about the newest devices and project ideas.
"Not only do we learn about teaching science and math but we get to bring some toys home to the district," Evans said.
Late in the morning, the astronomy strand gathered outside the building for hands-on practice with sundials and ultraviolet radiation. Teachers outlined their shadows at different times of the morning to get a better idea of how a sundial would work
Zoe Jorgensen recently retired after years of teaching at Bush Elementary School but came back to lead the astronomy STEM class. She said that the same approach to teaching practical science is applied to working with paper sundials as building model rockets, which the teachers would tackle Thursday.
"Because space is so far away and remote, we have to apply the STEM process to building projects and models," Jorgensen said.
The workshop also includes guest speakers and lessons about the bigger picture of teaching science courses in Idaho. State science coordinator Aaron McKinnon will speak at a luncheon with legislators Tuesday and Erica Compton, the program manager of STEM Action Center, will speak during lunch Thursday.