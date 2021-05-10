The State Department of Education announced a new partnership Monday to provide free online math tutoring.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced the partnership with the website Schoolhouse.world during the Legislative Roadshow event in Meridian. Schoolhouse.world will provide math tutoring to small groups of middle and high school students through Zoom.
Schoolhouse.world was launched in the spring of 2020 by Khan Academy founder Sal Khan. The Khan Academy is a nonprofit which offers free educational videos and supplemental material to schools.
“I’m excited about this opportunity, especially since it comes from a proven source that Idaho teachers and families already trust," Ybarra said in Monday's news release. “And it comes at the perfect time, while parents, schools and students are grappling with ways to make up for the unfinished learning caused by the pandemic."
Nevada, Colorado and Rhode Island have entered similar free tutoring partnerships with Schoolhouse.world over the last few months to help address potential learning loss among students.
Students can register for the program and schedule tutoring lessons through the Schoolhouse.world website or the State Department of Education website.