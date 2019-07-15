Idaho Education Association will hold its annual Summer Institute next week to help develop the skills of teachers across the state.
The event is being held between July 24 and 27 at the Idaho State University campus in Pocatello and will provide more than 40 classes and training sessions for hundreds of teachers. The program is the biggest professional development program managed by the Idaho Education Association and is free for instructors who are members of the group.
Angela Gillman, a second-grade teacher at Westside Elementary School, has been a member of the Idaho Education Association for her entire 23-year teaching career. She said that attending the Summer Institute every year has helped her keep track of the newest ideas in education, from changes in state law and curriculum to the educational strategies that other teachers across the state have honed.
“As teachers, we’re always trying to find other ways to try and reach kids. What I love about this job is there is an endless amount of ideas that teachers have for their students,” Gillman said.
In addition to attending lectures at the workshop, Gillman will be presenting a lesson at the event called “How to Organize with Post-it Notes.” Her lecture will cover personal organization as well as techniques to use the notes to get students more involved during lessons.
“I can get 100 percent participation from my student with Post-it notes. I can see responses from every one of them or have them trade responses with each other,” she said.
Other sessions planned for the Institute will cover curriculum planning, promoting student leadership and programs to help teachers with their student loan debt.