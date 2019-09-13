Our Kids, Idaho's Future task force members met at Idaho State University on Friday to go over the early outline of their possible recommendations to Gov. Brad Little and the state Legislature for next year's legislative session.
The teachers, superintendents, legislators and business leaders on the committee presented the preliminary decisions that the four sub-committees had reached after four months of discussion and research.
The continued push towards all-day kindergarten was the major point from the committee on rural schools and one of the biggest topics of the day. Committee leader and deputy director at Idaho National Laboratory Juan Alvarez said the state should move forward and expand the option to every district after seeing the early results from districts that had made the switch.
"There is a lot more that can be done there to inspire literacy in early childhood," Alvarez said.
The discussion comes a day after Idaho Ed News reported that the majority of school districts offered all-day kindergarten in at least one school. One estimate at the meeting placed the cost of a statewide expansion next year between $52 and $22 million.
Teacher pay was also a major point of discussion for the task force. The sub-committee on teacher recruiting and retention had landed on a recommendation to expand the salaries on the teacher career ladder. In this early recommendation, starting pay for teachers would increase to $40,000 per year and pay levels would max out at $60,000.
The increases met with a mixed reaction from the larger task force. Some, including Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, questioned whether most veteran teachers were getting paid less than the new ladder would suggest. Others said the move would make it easier for all districts in the state to compete for high-quality teachers.
"How can we ensure every district has the ability to keep their educators and not just be a training ground?" Idaho Education Association President Kari Overall said.
Former State Sen. Shawn Keough, R-Sandpoint, who led the retention committee, admitted that the committee still needed to determine if master educator premiums would be included in the final recommendation.
The subcommittee on school operations had already voted in favor of a plan that the Legislature create an interim committee to discuss school facilities during the next session. That committee would look at the details of school construction, building funds and maintenance.
One topic that received a lot of discussion wasn't brought up by one of the committees. The Idaho Workforce Development Council gave a presentation to the task force on the need to improve students' job prospects by making it easier for them to work towards a career or a college degree. The group pushed for the state to make it easier for students to get technical degrees and licenses, potentially giving more opportunities for the 9,000 graduates per year who don't go on to college.
Horman said she had not made up her mind on which of the potential recommendations should make the final report but was concerned that the college and career ideas had not been looked at by one of the committees.
"I look forward to seeing more details and more solid evidence for these proposals," Horman said.
The final versions of the recommendations will be made during the task force's two final meetings in October.