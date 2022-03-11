The University of Idaho and Idaho State University are seeking to strengthen a joint nuclear engineering program in Idaho Falls.
“We’re very committed to the partnership between the two universities. There are times where I’m afraid we’re the best kept secret in Idaho Falls,” said Lyle Castle, dean of academic programs at ISU’s Idaho Falls campus.
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee in the Idaho Legislature approved funding $1.1 million to support the program on March 3. It will expand the nuclear engineering faculty at both universities and those hirings are expected to happen in fall 2023.
The two universities have had a joint program at Idaho Falls since 1999 and the nuclear engineering program is the most integrated program between the two universities, Castle said. Student activities, clubs and class enrollment are shared between the two universities at the Idaho Falls campus.
“We’re not a fully integrated program in the sense that it’s one program but we are about as close to a fully integrated program you can get without becoming a single program,” Castle said.
Lee Ostrom, U of I-Idaho Falls campus associate dean, said one example of this collaboration was U of I relying on ISU and the College of Eastern Idaho to offer undergraduate classes for students in the Idaho Falls area since U of I’s program mostly focuses on graduate students.
The U of I and ISU partnership is an example of the state Board of Education’s push for collaboration between Idaho’s public universities and colleges, which the board calls “systemness,” Castle said. Students enrolled at universities often have opportunities to take classes from other universities either at physical campuses or online.
“U of I and ISU in Idaho Falls have been a model for how that’s worked for a very long time,” he said.
There are 225 U of I students enrolled at the Idaho Falls campus and 974 ISU students enrolled both online and on-campus, according to data from both universities. In U of I’s nuclear engineering program, 34 students are seeking either a master’s or doctoral degree and 27 students are working toward either an undergraduate or graduate degree in ISU’s nuclear engineering program.
Students in the program have several opportunities for research opportunities and internships with Idaho National Laboratory. Ostrom said the universities pitched the budget increase to align with INL’s needs for its future workforce, ranging from nuclear engineers to other scientific disciplines required to make a nuclear power plant work including cybersecurity, mechanical engineering and many others, he said.
“INL is working toward the next generation of nuclear power plants and it’s really important to have these professionals who are trained that know how to step in and contribute,” Ostrom said.
According to careerexplorer.com, starting nuclear engineers make between $67,000 and $83,000 a year nationally. Ostrom said INL pays more and the average salary for a nuclear engineer in Idaho is $128,000.
The $1.1 million funding appropriation will need to move through the House and Senate for final approval in the coming weeks and then signed by Gov. Brad Little to go into effect but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the joint budget committee. Little’s State of the State address in January proposed funding $2.1 million for the joint program. The additional $1 million in funding from Little’s proposal is accounted for in fiscal year 2023 program maintenance.