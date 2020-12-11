The results of this fall's statewide reading test provide a snapshot of how elementary school students in eastern Idaho were doing coming into the year.
The State Department of Education released the Idaho Reading Indicator results for school districts and individual schools this week. More than 86,000 students in kindergarten through third grade took the test during the first month of the school year to gauge their reading level coming into the school year.
Statewide the combined reading score for all grade levels dropped from 54.7% last year to 49.6% this year, a decline partly due to the changes in instruction made across Idaho during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring. While the reading scores for incoming kindergarteners improved this fall, the three other grades had fewer students reading at grade level than the previous year.
Idaho Falls School District 91 had the lowest reading scores of the 10 largest school districts in the state. About 41% of K-3 students were reading at grade level this fall, with 29% performing near grade level and 29% below grade level. Last fall, the district had about 49% of students reading at grade level.
Several of the elementary schools in District 91 hold monthly versions of the reading indicator test to track student progress in between the required editions in the fall and spring. Assistant superintendent Kelly Coughenour told the school board in late October that those results were showing progress.
"We are already seeing some increases in the first month since those tests," Coughenour said.
Bonneville Joint School District scored better but still finished the fall below the state average, with about 48% of students reading at grade level to start the year. Bonneville saw a similar drop between last fall and this fall as Idaho Falls recorded.
District 93 director of curriculum Jason Lords told the Post Register in October that he had been bracing for a more significant drop in reading scores this fall because of the turmoil caused by the coronavirus this spring.
The best scores from a Bonneville County school district came from Swan Valley Elementary, where more than 53% of students were reading at grade level. Due to how few students attend Swan Valley, the State Department of Education is unable to give the school a breakdown by grade level in case it identified individual students.
Madison, Sugar-Salem and Teton County school districts all had a majority of K-3 students reading at grade level this fall. At the other end of the scale, West Jefferson and Salmon school districts had less than 40% of students reading at grade level.
Next spring will be the first time in two years that the spring IRI will be held and statewide results will be available. Evaluating the progress made by students during the school year with the two required tests was the main reason the reading indicator was established and revised in 2018.