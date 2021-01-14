Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 will each have a $6.8 million supplemental levy on the ballot in March.
The supplemental levies will be voted on March 9 by residents within the school district boundaries and need a simple majority to pass. In both cases, the supplemental levy would provide $6.8 million to the school district in each of the next two years.
The Bonneville levy would be an increase from the $5.8 million levy that was approved by voters in August 2018.
Idaho Falls' district finance officer Carrie Smith said the school district has renewed the same $6.8 million supplemental levy every year since 2003.
The District 93 school board also voted Wednesday to place a plant facility levy on the March ballot. That facility levy would provide Bonneville with $3.8 million per year for the next 10 years and needs a two-thirds majority to be put in place. The previous plant facility levy provided $2.8 million per year for Bonneville and was approved in December 2010.
Supplemental levies are widely used by school districts to meet essential needs that cannot be covered in the amount provided by the state legislature. IdahoEdNews reported that 80% of Idaho's school districts had a supplemental levy in place last year.
A plant facility levy can be used to build or maintain buildings within a school district.
In a news release announcing the decision on the Idaho Falls levy, the district highlighted steps it had taken to lower its overall tax rate for patrons. The District 91 school board has refinanced its payments on the 2012 bond and lowered the tax rate for home property value within the last year — from $4.19 per $1,000 in taxable value to $3.45.