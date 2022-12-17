Idaho Falls School District 91 officials have begun recruiting for the 2023-24 school year and are hosting a job fair on Jan. 7.
District officials said the job fair is part of the district's efforts to ensure the very best teacher in every classroom.
“Research shows high quality teachers have the biggest impact on student achievement, and with the job market becoming more and more competitive, we are doing everything we can to recruit, hire and retain the very best teachers,” said Kelly Coughenour, District 91's assistant superintendent of elementary education.
According to district officials, this is one of at least two in-house job fairs this winter, as the district is hoping to have one in January and one in February. D91 administrators will also be recruiting at college and university job fairs scheduled around the state this spring.
District 91’s first in-house job fair of the season will promote openings for elementary, secondary and special education teachers.
"District 91 offers one of the most competitive wage and benefits packages in the area, including state health insurance," a district news release said. "In addition, the district supports beginning teachers with mentors and individualized professional development opportunities. District 91 uses Marzano’s High Reliability Schools framework with Professional Learning Communities and Late Start Friday to focus on student achievement and meeting individual students’ needs."
District 91, like many districts throughout the state and country, began the 2022-23 school year with many staff vacancies. Though the district was able to fill all teacher vacancies for the school year, officials are concerned that there will be more vacancies before the beginning of the new school year.
"As far as teachers, we filled all of our vacancies this year, but people retire, move out of state, some stay home for health issues or maternity reasons. We are always looking to be proactive in our hiring," Coughenour said. "Those that are leaving usually let us know by Jan. 15 if they will not be coming back for the upcoming school year and we need to be prepared for that."
District officials hope that competitive pay and state insurance will bring more teachers to the district, as Coughenour said that finding and hiring teachers “seems to be getting more challenging.”
Though district officials prefer that candidates have graduated from college, have their teaching degree, and are licensed in the state, they also work with many teachers who have alternative routes to obtaining a license.
"District 91 is an awesome place to teach, has awesome benefits and it’s a rewarding career," Coughenour said. "It grows our community when we have good teachers that engage students in learning. Being a teacher gives you a chance to connect with students and change their lives."
Interested candidates can register for the job fair online by completing an application at http://www.generalasp.com/d91/onlineapp/default.aspx and a job fair interview form at https://lficheweb1.d91.k12.id.us/Forms/jobfairinterview.
District staff will be in contact to follow up and provide candidates with more details about available positions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.