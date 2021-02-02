A student at Rigby High School was hospitalized Monday after an incident in a welding program left her burned.
Idaho Falls Fire Department Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon confirmed an ambulance transported the student to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s Burn Center on Monday morning. The student was in stable condition Tuesday, according to an email from Hammon.
An adult male was also reportedly injured while assisting the student. He was not hospitalized. The fire department did not say whether the adult male was a teacher.
The Jefferson County School District did not return a request for comment on the cause of the burns. Rigby High School referred questions to the school district office.