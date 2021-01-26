Low COVID-19 case numbers and a high rate of vaccinations may lead Idaho Falls School District 91 to return to a full school schedule next trimester.
Returning to a five-day-a-week schedule for the trimester beginning March 8 was discussed by District 91 trustees during the school board work session Tuesday. No action was taken on a schedule change during the meeting and a board vote to enact the change likely wouldn't happen until late February.
"This is just putting teachers on notice that there's a good possibility, based on vaccine rates within the district and current (Eastern Idaho Public Health) trends, that this could be happening," trustee Paul Haacke said.
Superintendent George Boland said the more than 600 teachers and faculty who were receiving COVID vaccines would reach their peak immunity around the end of February. Boland suggested that could allow the district to resume a normal schedule if the declining numbers of coronavirus cases in the district, and across Bonneville County, held until that point.
The most recent public report on coronavirus cases in Idaho Falls School District said that eight students and three staff had tested positive for the virus last week. That would be the lowest weekly case number for students in the district since early November. Bonneville County, meanwhile, currently has the lowest number of active coronavirus cases it has recorded since August.
If the board did choose to change the schedule for the third trimester, it would still be able to reverse the change if case numbers began climbing again. Trustee Elizabeth Cogliati voiced her concern about newer strains of the virus that could arrive in Idaho over the next week and could be tougher to prevent with current vaccines.
Around the same time as the district work session, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that in-person school was largely safe for students, as long as mitigation strategies such as face masks remained in place and the community infection rate was low.
The district trustees also received an update from Idaho School Boards Association about the search for the district's next superintendent. The association's search liaison Misty Swanson said that Idaho Falls had received nearly 1,000 completed survey results from parents and teachers over the last week about their preferences and major questions for the next superintendent.
"I was happy to see that you have an active community and staff that wanted to participate and share their input. I'm not sure we have seen that many comments before in any of the superintendent searches I've done," Swanson said.
Swanson said the district is already taking in applications for the superintendent position. Applications for the position leading the district will be open until Feb. 8, after which point the school board will begin narrowing down the list of applicants.