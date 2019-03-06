Idaho Falls High School senior Rachel Harris is intelligent, intuitive, well-rounded, well-respected by her peers and, most recently, a National Merit Scholarship finalist.
Harris was announced last week as a National Merit Scholarship finalist, a prestigious annual honor given to “promote a wider and deeper respect for learning in general and for exceptionally talented individuals in particular,” according to the nonprofit organization's website.
The award provides students $2,500 scholarships.
Harris said her grandfather was once a National Merit Scholarship finalist, too.
"I just think I'm a really curious person," Harris said. "I love to understand people and to know how things in the world work."
The recognition is just one more accolade in Harris' already impressive scholastic career.
During her four years at Idaho Falls High School, she’s been involved in student honor societies and plays the violin with the school symphony.
Idaho Falls AP calculus teacher Sharon Oliver said Harris has the ability to take abstract ideas and also apply to other components of learning.
“(Rachel) does a little bit of everything and she never looks like she pedals fast,” Oliver said.
“She’s unique in that she is socially balanced, athletically balanced, and really, a different person because of her balance across the board,” Oliver added.
Harris will attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, this fall. The requirements to be a National Merit Scholarship Award finalists include SAT scores, U.S. citizenship and being enrolled full-time into a college during the following fall.
She has yet to declare a major, though she said she enjoys math and science due to her interest in "finding definite answers."
"The more I learn, the more I love it," Harris said. "Things just keep clicking and I love it."
There were 16,000 semifinalists announced in September, 90 percent of whom were expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, according to a news release sent out by the organization last year.
A full list of the finalists could not be found on the website, though Idaho Falls District 91 announced Harris’ as a finalist last Wednesday.
She was one of three semifinalists from the area, the other two being classmate Keenan Bryan and Hillcrest’s Hyrum Cannon.
“She’s not competitive, but she is driven,” friend and fellow senior at Idaho Falls, Noe Coughenour said. “She likes to be the best at what she does.”