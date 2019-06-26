Nine of the 10 high schools in the Idaho Falls area failed to meet the national benchmark for their SAT scores last year.
The 2019 SAT scores for the state were released online Monday by the Idaho Department of Education. Overall the state average score is 976 points and marks the third year in a row that the average score has dropped in the state. In 2016, the average state score was 999 points.
Idaho Falls High School was the only school in Idaho Falls District 91 or Bonneville Joint School District 93 where the majority of students scored above the national goals for the test. The mean SAT score at the school was 1026 while the official SAT benchmark goal is 1010.
Hillcrest High School led District 93 high schools with a mean score of 1007 for its students.
In 2018, a state average of 976 would have been the lowest average score in the country by one point. Some of that low score can be attributed to the test being free and easily available for all Idaho students, not just those who need high scores to get into college. A 2018 article from the test preparation blog PrepScholar pointed out that every state where more than 90 percent of its students took the test was in the bottom third of overall SAT scores.
“We need to start a conversation about what assessments and measures best reflect how well students are prepared for college or a career based on their chosen post-secondary pathway,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a news release when the numbers were made public.
Idaho’s students performed well on the evidence-based reading and writing portion of the test, scoring an average of 496 points and clearing the national benchmark by 16 points. The math scores, however, tended to be far worse. The benchmark goal for the math section was 530 points and Idaho students averaged just 480.