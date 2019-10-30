One stretch of hallway floor in Idaho Falls High School has been marked with a series of lines. They're tick marks, evenly spaced along the floor.
Karen Laitinen uses the marks every year as part of a physics demonstration for her students, setting up a marble track to demonstrate friction and acceleration. None of the science classrooms in which she normally teaches are large enough for the demonstration, which is why she teaches in the hallway.
"Can I adapt? Yes, I can, but if I didn't need to that would be better for everyone," Laitinen said.
Laitinen has taught in the district for 13 years and the lack of science space isn't a new development. A Post Register article from 2011 also mentioned the physics experiments taking place in the hallways. The school's student population has grown 10 percent in the ensuing years to exceed the building's design capacity, and while some improvements have been made, it may be too late to update the facilities on site.
"To fix these rooms now, you'd need to either gut it completely or build a new class," Superintendent George Boland said.
Improving science teaching statewide is a high priority. The Idaho Department of Labor projects that by 2025, Idaho will be short approximately 63,000 workers for jobs that rely on experience with STEM programs — science, technology, engineering and math.
The Pew Research Center reports that the median annual earnings of full-time, year-round workers, age 25 and older with a college degree are 33 percent higher for STEM college majors when compared to non-STEM college majors. It also found that STEM workers with a high school education tend to earn more than similarly educated non-STEM workers.
The needs of the science classrooms are one of the reasons Idaho Falls High School could face a major renovation in Idaho Falls School District's 10-year facilities plan. The current draft of recommendations, created by school consulting company Cooperative Strategies and a steering committee of district members, includes the creation of a new building adjacent to the high school that could house the renovated science classrooms.
It's been seven years since any significant new funds were provided to the school's science classes. A 2011 grant from the Center for Advanced Energy Studies at Idaho National Laboratory provided $9,300 to install new tables in one of the classrooms. That room was intended to be a physical science lab, but it's also used by two chemistry classes and five biology classes throughout the school year.
Teachers share a spreadsheet to track which rooms will be available, jumping between classrooms and floors as needed to accommodate the experiments and lessons they're working on. Biology teacher Wendi Straub said the demand for space often leads to tight transitions between classes and cramped conditions.
"There's no room for students to do make-up labs. You have your class going in one lab while the lab for another class is set up on the other side of the room," Straub said.
The most recent improvements to the science labs came as part of the $53 million bond approved by voters in 2012. Around $750,000 of that was split between lab upgrades at Idaho Falls High School, such as the creation of a safe storage space for chemicals and improved sinks and equipment for one of the two chemistry labs, and other repairs at the high school.
The original science labs are among the most difficult to improve. The desks are on concrete stadium-style risers at one end of the room, which limits how many students can fit in the room and where students in wheelchairs or other disabilities can sit. The chemistry labs have emergency shower heads for students in case of an accident but no floor drains for the water.
Upstairs, the classrooms recently switched from relying on portable sinks and basins to having one or two permanent sinks installed. Boland said the engineers he talked to made it clear that it would be difficult to add any more sinks to the second-floor rooms.
"The problem isn't getting the water up to the classrooms, it's having it flow back out," Boland said.
The lack of electrical outlets also is a growing concern as science classrooms become more reliant on technology. Some classrooms resort to using overhead power strips that hang from the ceiling, forcing students to work around dangling wires that power their laptops and lab equipment. Others have power strips supplied by teachers to try and spread out the devices as much as possible.
Demand for the science classes at Idaho Falls High School is going to increase. Next year, the district will be expanding the Idaho State Science Standards that were enacted by the state Legislature in 2018. The rollout of the program will help bring students up to date with the national standards but requires many of the teachers to take on new courses and subjects to meet the expanded goals.
Straub said the biggest effect new classroom spaces would have on students wouldn't be the content of the science courses but reducing the effort behind the scenes that went into them.
"The students would see a change because it would free up the teacher's time for other things like lesson planning or cleaning," Straub said.
There are differing views about what the ideal version of the high school science rooms would look like. Laitinen wanted to have larger classrooms with students along the walls to free up demonstration space in the center, an idea she borrowed from her time at Los Angeles Unified School District. Boland's ideas were inspired by the renovations he saw while visiting a new high school in Billings, Mont., which focused on flexibility and lab space.
The cost estimates and finalized recommendations for the high school renovation and other long-term district projects will be presented to the school board on Nov. 13.