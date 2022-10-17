Southeast Idaho College Fair
Students visit booths during the Southeast Idaho College Fair at Bonneville High School in this 2019 file photograph. This year's college fair will be held at Idaho Falls High School from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 19. 

 JOHN ROARK | Post Register file

Idaho Falls High School is hosting the region's annual Southeastern Idaho College Fair from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19.

"This is a big deal because we have over 40 colleges from six different states attending this year," said Natalie Black, career and college advisor at Idaho Falls High School "Students can really get a look at what is available to them for their future."

