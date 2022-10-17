Students visit booths during the Southeast Idaho College Fair at Bonneville High School in this 2019 file photograph. This year's college fair will be held at Idaho Falls High School from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 19.
Idaho Falls High School is hosting the region's annual Southeastern Idaho College Fair from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19.
"This is a big deal because we have over 40 colleges from six different states attending this year," said Natalie Black, career and college advisor at Idaho Falls High School "Students can really get a look at what is available to them for their future."
The fair is open to all students and their parents and the high school's booster club will be in charge of a "Hot Dog, You're Going to College" booth that is handing out free hot dogs.
The fair started about 35 years ago and Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 have switched off hosting every two years. It will be at Thunder Ridge High School next year.
"This year I have about 50 representatives coming from over 40 colleges and organizations," Black said. "There will be over 90 tables in the gyms with information that will help students understand the unlimited options they have once they graduate."
Organizations that will be hosted at Wednesday night's event are Austin Kade Academy, Boise State University, Brigham Young University-Idaho, Carroll College, Central Wyoming College, College of Eastern Idaho, College of Southern Idaho, College of Eastern Idaho Electrical, Eastern Washington University, Evans Hairstyling College, Hillsdale College, Idaho State University, Lewis-Clark State College, Montana Technology University, Northwest Nazarene University, Paul Mitchell, Rexburg College of Massage Therapy, College of Idaho, Treasure Valley Community College, University of Idaho, University of Montana Western, University of Oregon, University of Utah, Utah State University, Vogue Beauty College, Weber State University, Western Wyoming Community College, Wyoming Tech University as well as representatives from the United States military branches, several apprenticeships programs, scholarship foundations and Next Steps Idaho.
Last year the school counted about 1,000 students and parents in attendance and are expecting just as many at this year's event.
"Students should really be talking to colleges about application processes, scholarship opportunities as well as available programs early," Black said. "They should not wait until they graduate, it should be something they prepare for before.
"This event has really been a great way to get students and their parents excited for the possibilities for the future. We host college tours but it is so hard to get around to other states. Students don't know what is available to them outside of a few local schools and we want to help them realize their dreams and make them a possibility."
Black said that as students begin to prepare for the future, there are different avenues to which they can develop and gain the life they want. Not every student wants to go to college, a technical school or get a job right away. Every student is different and therefor will make different choices once graduating, she added.
"Not everybody needs to go to college but everybody needs an education beyond high school. This is a one-stop shop for post high school opportunities," Black said.
