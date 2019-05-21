Idaho Falls High School students won $1,000 for their student council in an anti-bullying video contest last week.
The contest was held by the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Police as a way to raise awareness about the issue and provide money directly to the student council. Officer Bart Whiting spearheaded the contest as a creative way for the group to provide schools with money that could be used by the student council.
"We know the district does not provide them with a huge amount of funds. Our foundation wanted to give more to the community," Whiting said.
Bullying has been a recurring topic of concern for local high schools. Earlier this month, the National Center for Education Statistics reported that Idaho high schoolers suffered from the second-highest rates of bullying and cyberbullying in the country in 2017.
The video competition was centered on the slogan "Please Rewind, Be Kind, and Keep Others in Mind." Five schools in the city participated and submitted short videos to the contest. Whiting said all the video projects were student-led and organized, but the final video had to be vetted by school officials before the department posted it.
The Fraternal Order of Police uploaded the videos to its Facebook page and held a round of public voting last week to determine which school would win the contest. Idaho Falls High School's two-and-a-half minute video earned 233 likes and reached 23,000 people in the community, nearly double the impressions for Hillcrest's video that earned second place.
Idaho Falls student Connor Burns directed the video, which he said took a lot of collaboration from the student council and the entire student leadership class.
"A good, important video is something where it can stick in people's heads, and it can actually make a difference when it comes to (bullying)," Burns said.
Hillcrest High School received $500 for its student council for coming in second. Bonneville, Skyline and Thunder Ridge High Schools all received $250 for competing in the contest.
Whiting said the Fraternal Order of Police might use the videos in the future when they talk to students about bullying, and the organization plans to continue hosting contests such as this going forward. The group already has discussed plans to promote videos on safe driving in the fall.