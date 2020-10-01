The high schools in Idaho Falls School District 91 will move to an alternating day schedule later this month to help limit the effects of the coronavirus.
District 91’s board of trustees voted 3-2 to approve the change during a special board meeting Wednesday night. Idaho Falls High School, Skyline High School and Compass Academy will switch to the district’s hybrid “yellow” schedule beginning Oct. 12 while all other schools will remain on their current four-day-a-week approach.
Those three high schools have so far borne the brunt of the coronavirus’ impact on District 91. More than half of the 47 cases of the coronavirus the district has reported among its students come from those three buildings. Idaho Falls High School Principal David England said the school had 140 students in quarantine on Wednesday night and 10 students had needed to isolate on two separate occasions due to close contact with a positive case.
Superintendent George Boland described the current approach as “attendance roulette.” He argued that by only having half the students at the high schools each day, the district could more easily distance students and limit the number of people missing two weeks at a time during quarantines.
“Yes, kids will be in school less often, but there’s more predictability. And if we have fewer kids in our high schools, we can get to six feet,” Boland said.
The district’s plan for the ”yellow” phase of coronavirus restrictions divides the students by last name. Families beginning with A-K will physically attend school on Mondays and Wednesdays and learn from home the other three days. Families beginning with L-Z will be at school on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Boland said that could be tweaked as the high schools look into how the split works in practice and that athletics would be able to continue largely as normal.
Trustees Lara Hill, Elizabeth Cogliati and Hillary Radcliffe voted in support of the change while Paul Haacke and Larry Wilson voted against. Haacke emphasized the impact that having students staying home more often would have on single parents and families where both parents work during the day.
“If this motion were to go forward, we’ve added a lot of stress to a lot of families. They’re going to have kids home three days a week and they’re not going to know what to do with them,” Haacke said.
Absences have been a major issue at both Idaho Falls and Skyline high schools this year. More than 450 students have reported absences from Idaho Falls High School during the first few weeks of the school year, with just one-third of those officially excused due to quarantines or potential exposure to the virus.
England told the school board that mask use and other preventative measures had been successful at Idaho Falls High School since the start of the year. He said the largest impact on quarantines so far has come down on AP students and technology classes, where students tended not to miss days and were therefore more frequently exposed to the virus in the high school’s small classrooms.
“Those are the classes that are getting hit the hardest. When they are out quarantining and isolating, those are the classes that are more difficult to get caught up on,” England said.
Earlier in the evening, the board held a presentation and discussion with two officials from Eastern Idaho Public Health, director Geri Rackow and epidemiologist James Corbett. Rackow told the district that more than a third of the region’s cases among school-age children had been diagnosed since the start of the school year.
Rackow said she and state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn had been advocating for the Centers for Disease Control to update its isolation requirements to allow for shorter quarantines in cases where the person testing positive and anyone exposed were wearing masks. Jefferson Joint School District and Blackfoot School District have discussed changing their policies in the last few weeks to move toward shorter quarantines.
The small crowd that gathered outside Compass Academy before the school board meeting was advocating for that approach. Cynthia Taggart said her son and daughter had both been asked to isolate over the last few weeks due to potential exposure to the coronavirus. She said that allowing mask use to shorten quarantines would make their use even more widespread in the district.
“It makes us not want to test our kids or not make them wear masks, because neither of those is making a difference right now,” Taggart said.
The entirety of Wednesday’s three hour school meeting was broadcast and saved on the Compass Academy YouTube channel.