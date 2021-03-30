Eric Pingrey has been selected as the next superintendent for Idaho Falls School District 91.
The Idaho Falls school board approved Pingrey in a 3-2 vote after several hours deliberating during an executive session Tuesday morning. Trustees Lara Hill, Elizabeth Cogliati and Hillary Radcliffe voted in favor of his hire, while Paul Haacke and Larry Haws voted against.
“I’m still looking forward to working with (Pingrey) and seeing what we can do,” Haacke said after the final vote was made Tuesday.
Pingrey comes to the district from the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District in Walker, Minnesota. The district had an enrollment of around 800 students this year. Roughly that many students attend Taylorview Middle School, while the whole Idaho Falls School District has an enrollment of close to 10,000 students.
He had previously worked as a youth counselor and program administrator through the Department of Corrections and as a principal in Douglas, Wyoming, and Custer, South Dakota, according to the resume details shared by District 91. Pingrey holds a master’s and doctorate in education administration, a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a bachelor’s degree in history and social science.
“We need to take care of students’ social-emotional needs where they are,” Pingrey said during the public Q&A on Monday. “Once they know that we care, we can dive into improving the curriculum.”
Current Superintendent George Boland announced in December that he would retire at the end of the school year after 15 years as the superintendent and 30 years working for the district. Idaho Falls received 11 applications for the role leading the district and narrowed down the pool of candidates over the last two months.
The final decision came down to Pingrey or James Shank, the superintendent of Cassia County School District.
Shank worked for the Idaho Falls School District from 1995 to 2010 as a principal and the director of federal programs. He moved on to positions as the superintendent for Juab School District in Utah and Coupeville School District in Washington before arriving in Cassia County.
Both finalists held in-person interviews with the school board on Monday afternoon and attended a public meet-and-greet event at Taylorview Middle School. The two had casual interactions with the public for 45 minutes before taking the stage for a Q&A moderated by Karen Echeverria, executive director of the Idaho School Boards Association.
Shank discussed implementing a Club Day at Clair E. Gale during his time as principal, which let students try different clubs and activities for one afternoon a month. He also emphasized the series of Parent Advisory Councils he has used in Cassia to keep the community involved in district decisions.
“There has to be an opportunity for everyone to communicate, for a two-way system to develop relationships,” Shank said.
One of Pingrey’s major selling points for the position is his experience with the high-reliability schools model. The framework, created by the education company Marzano Resource, is a school improvement model that begins with certifying teachers in the program.
West Ada School District has had certified high-reliability schools since 2019 and Idaho Falls is in the early stages of seeking the same accreditation. The only Idaho school with a high-reliability certification outside the Treasure Valley is South Fremont Junior High School in Fremont County.
Pingrey told the Post Register last week that he has had experience with the model since 2011 and felt that experience would translate well to Idaho Falls. The two schools in Walker-Hackensack-Akeley reached a Level 2 certification during his time as superintendent.
“The systems transcend size so I don’t see that as an issue. The scale is a difference, but the mission and vision are always the same for schools,” Pingrey said.
The school board also appointed trustee Hill to begin discussing the terms of a contract with Pingrey during the board session Tuesday. The district advertised a salary range of $140,000 to $160,000 for the job when it opened applications in January.
Boland was paid $149,811 for the current school year, according to the school salary report kept by the Idaho State Department of Education.