Idaho Falls School District 91 will have one new school resource officer this year.
The City Council voted unanimously to approve its yearly contract with the district Thursday night. This year’s contract will bump the number of SROs from three to four.
“I think that’s a huge step that the city needs to take,” said Councilman Jim Francis.
Two school resource officers are primarily assigned to each of the district’s two main high schools, Skyline and Idaho Falls High School, said district spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne. The other two are mainly assigned to Eagle Rock and Taylor View middle schools and also provide support to the district’s elementary schools and the other high schools.
“There will be better coverage because we’ll have more officers,” she said.
The district pays 70 percent of the wages and benefits costs for two of the SROs and 50 percent for the other two. The district would pay any overtime incurred for school-related activities, while the city pays for any criminal investigations or arrests.